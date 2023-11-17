The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mtumishi & mum agree on 1 thing after reconciliation attempt live on radio

Amos Robi

Mtumishi recently opened up about his strained relationship with his mother accusing her of sabotaging his marriage

After a bold confession about the strained relationship between him and his mother, comedian Mtumishi is now in an effort to reconcile with his mother.

The attempt took place during a live show on Radio Jambo where Massawe Japanni made a call to Mtumishi's mother with the aim of having her talk to her son.

The attempt to reconcile the two took an unexpected twist as the mother initially declined to engage, expressing her displeasure at the public airing of their family issues.

Mtumishi's mother, in a voice filled with anger, voiced her displeasure at the public exposure of their family matters.

She questioned why her son had chosen to air their grievances to the world, stating, "Kwa nini alinipeleka akaniweka kwa ulimwengu mzima? Sitaki kuongea na yeye saa hii!"

Challenging the accusations made by Mtumishi, the mother demanded that if he had labelled her as a witch, he should come and prove those allegations.

"Kama alisema mimi ni mchawi, basi akuje atoe hayo manyoka. Kama mimi ni mchawi, hata yeye ni mchawi," she declared defiantly.

In response, Mtumishi defended himself, explaining that he did not plan to go public with their issues but was overcome with emotions while at the church altar.

"Mimi sikuenda hadharani. Hisia hiyo ilikuja nilipokuwa kwenye madhabahu na nikasema hapa ndipo mahali pazuri," he clarified.

Undeterred by the initial setback, Massawe Japanni made a second attempt to reconcile the two parties.

READ: Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

This time, she succeeded, and Mtumishi and his mother agreed to meet and resolve their differences amicably. Apologizing to his mother, Mtumishi expressed remorse and a willingness to make amends.

"Mama, naomba msamaha lakini ningependa kujua kama nimewahi kukosea ili niombe msamaha," he noted.

The mother, in turn, challenged Mtumishi to arrange a proper session for them to address all issues thoroughly.

"Tutaongea nyumbani, na sio pekee yangu kabisa, na sio mahali kwingine nyumbani. Wewe ni mtoto wangu. Sina shida na wewe," Mtumishi said.

In the end, Mtumishi expressed his joy at the prospect of finally communicating with his mother after a prolonged period of estrangement.

Earlier in a confession, Mtumishi said not even his mother's death could cause him pain as he had already been through a lot with his mother.

The comedian went on to share the reasons behind this estrangement, attributing it to various wrongdoings he claims his mother committed, including actively trying to sabotage his marriage.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
