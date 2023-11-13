Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Mtumishi opened up about his strained relationship with his mother, expressing emotions that went far beyond the laughter he once brought to audiences.

Mtumishi said not even his mother's death could cause him pain as he had already been through a lot with his mother.

He further disclosed he has deliberately distanced himself from his mother, ignoring her calls and messages for over two years.

"Let me just speak the truth. Me, my mother, even if she dies today, I won't feel anything. As a child, you might miss your mother and feel the urge to visit her; for the last two years, I have not talked with her.

"I don't pick up her calls. I have messages and missed calls in my phone I can show," he disclosed in a video shared by Viumax Kenya.

Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian went on to share the reasons behind this estrangement, attributing it to various wrongdoings he claims his mother committed, including actively trying to sabotage his marriage.

According to Mtumishi, his mother's disapproval of his wife escalated to the point where he believed she used witchcraft to undermine the union.

"She didn't like my wife, but that didn't stop me from marrying her. My mother saw that the wedding was happening.

"I didn't know what she did on the night before the wedding, but I wedded my wife. My dad came and told me that my mum had said after the wedding that our marriage would not last. Four months down the line, the lady dumped me," Mtumishi revealed.

Mtumishi further revealed that his mother was one of the people who shot him down when he began appearing on Churchill Show and not even his assistance to his younger siblings could change his mother's stance.

Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Pulse Live Kenya

Mtumishi is now pursuing a calling on the altar which he says is what he feels he was called for.

Mtumishi's confession has left mixed reactions among netizens with some saying he is entitled to feel hurt and should express his feelings however he likes.