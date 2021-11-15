MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

Hosted by American rapper Saweetie, the awards saw a long list of the world's best musicians turn up for the Awards. Stars like Ed Sheeran, Maluma & Rayvanny, Måneskin, Yungblud, Kim Petras, and Griff performed live.

Last year the European Music Awards took place via Zoom, which didn't stop celebs showing up on their virtual red carpets.

However, this year celebrities were back on the red carpet and many came out in style to celebrate the coveted awards.

The gala made history for Africa, after Tanzanian singer Rayvanny become the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event.

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

At the awards, Nigerian Star Wizkid was crowned as the Best African Act, beating East Africa’s only representative Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Focalistic, Tems (Nigeria) and Ghana’s Amaarae.

Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the prestigious awards.

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty]

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya

Best dressed celebrities at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards [Photos courtesy of Getty] Pulse Live Kenya