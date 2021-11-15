RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MTV EMAs 2021: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet [Photos]

Dressed to impress

On Sunday, all roads led to Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary, for the gala of the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs).

Hosted by American rapper Saweetie, the awards saw a long list of the world's best musicians turn up for the Awards. Stars like Ed Sheeran, Maluma & Rayvanny, Måneskin, Yungblud, Kim Petras, and Griff performed live.

Last year the European Music Awards took place via Zoom, which didn't stop celebs showing up on their virtual red carpets.

However, this year celebrities were back on the red carpet and many came out in style to celebrate the coveted awards.

The gala made history for Africa, after Tanzanian singer Rayvanny become the first African artiste to ever perform at the MTV EMAs main event.

At the awards, Nigerian Star Wizkid was crowned as the Best African Act, beating East Africa’s only representative Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Focalistic, Tems (Nigeria) and Ghana’s Amaarae.

Korean pop sensation BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were the big winners at the prestigious awards.

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, while Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”

