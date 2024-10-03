The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Amos Robi

The video, originally filmed in 2018, gained attention after it began circulating on social media again after Mueni and Bolo Bespoke's wedding

A photo of fashion designer Bolo Bespoke and Mueni during their wedding, inset, musician Timmy T Dat
A photo of fashion designer Bolo Bespoke and Mueni during their wedding, inset, musician Timmy T Dat
  • Timmy Tdat confirms woman in video was a fan, not Mueni
  • Both Mueni and Timmy Tdat urge people to focus on current projects and move past the old video
  • Bolo Bespoke's extravagant traditional wedding to Mueni draws attention and trends on social media

Recommended articles

Fashion designer Bolo Bespoke and his wife, Mueni, have broken their silence regarding a viral video that sparked widespread rumours, falsely linking Mueni to a woman seen dancing with Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat.

The video, which resurfaced following the couple's glamorous traditional wedding, left many netizens speculating about Mueni’s identity.

However, both Mueni and Timmy Tdat have categorically denied the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing on TV47's Dr Ofweneke Tonight show, Mueni firmly denied being the woman in the controversial clip. She urged those spreading the rumours to closely inspect the footage.

"You should go back to that video and zoom it. I have a big ‘Nyash’. Give me credits, that’s not me," she clarified, laughing off the claims.

Celebrity designer Bolo of Bolo Bespoke weds Mueni in colourful ceremony dubbed 'traditional wedding of the year'
Celebrity designer Bolo of Bolo Bespoke weds Mueni in colourful ceremony dubbed 'traditional wedding of the year' Celebrity designer Bolo of Bolo Bespoke weds Mueni in colourful ceremony dubbed 'traditional wedding of the year' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

She also recalled a significant reason why she would never be involved in such a situation, explaining that Timmy Tdat had previously dated her close friend, Kush Tracy.

"Timmy used to date my friend, Kush Tracy, kwangu alikuwa shemeji. So how dare I jump on stage on him, that’s not me. It is not me, si mimi," she insisted.

Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat also weighed in on the matter during an appearance on the Iko Nini podcast.

He confirmed that the woman in the viral video was not Mueni but instead, a fan who had spontaneously joined him on stage during a performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Girls love me and I love them too. The girl is a fan, and she came on stage to dance with me," Timmy explained, adding that the incident happened in 2018.

Musician Timmy T Dat
Musician Timmy T Dat Musician Timmy T Dat Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 times Andrew Kibe successfully predicted celebrity break-ups

He went on to dismiss the idea that there was any connection between the woman in the video and Mueni, calling it a case of mistaken identity.

Timmy urged his fans to move past the old video and focus on his current projects. "The video was taken in 2018. I want my fans to support my new EP instead of dwelling in the past," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral clip had caused quite a stir, with many assuming that Mueni was the woman seen on stage.

However, both Mueni and Timmy Tdat have been quick to put the record straight, with Timmy emphasising that the woman in question was simply a fan.

Bolo Bespoke has been trending on social media following his extravagant traditional wedding to Mueni.

Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke during his wedding
Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke during his wedding Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke during his wedding Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gideon Moi beams with pride as son weds in lavish ceremony [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailed by Bolo as the biggest traditional wedding of 2024 the glamorous ceremony took place over the weekend, drawing attention from fans and celebrities alike.

The event was a blend of culture, modernity, and fashion, with a star-studded guest list that included Kenyan celebrities such as Bahati, Diana Marua, Nadia Mukami, Sandra Dacha, and Nyaboke Moraa.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Naomi of 'Neema' series reveals she learnt about her replacement in the morning

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Bye Ghana, hello Kenya - Miss Trudy, Wode Maya relocate to new beginnings

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Am very rare - Eko Dydda defends new gospel tune after harsh criticism

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

Glitz & glamour as celebrity designer Bolo weds lover Mueni in colourful wedding

Diamond Platnumz addresses online banter linking him to embattled P Diddy

Diamond Platnumz addresses online banter linking him to embattled P Diddy

Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences

Nazizi’s deep reflection on visitations at 2am after son’s death & 4 coincidences

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samidoh and his former manager Moses Marite

Samidoh's manager finally speaks after being fired, offers apology

Former Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau

Inooro TV presenter Njambi wa Njau exits station for new job in U.S.

Yvette Obura

Yvette Obura opens up about going broke, near homelessness

Mungai Eve

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor