Alikuwa shemeji - Mueni on why dance with Timmy would have betrayed Kush Tracey

Fashion designer Bolo Bespoke and his wife, Mueni, have broken their silence regarding a viral video that sparked widespread rumours, falsely linking Mueni to a woman seen dancing with Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat.

The video, which resurfaced following the couple's glamorous traditional wedding, left many netizens speculating about Mueni’s identity.

However, both Mueni and Timmy Tdat have categorically denied the allegations.

Mueni sets the record straight

Appearing on TV47's Dr Ofweneke Tonight show, Mueni firmly denied being the woman in the controversial clip. She urged those spreading the rumours to closely inspect the footage.

"You should go back to that video and zoom it. I have a big ‘Nyash’. Give me credits, that’s not me," she clarified, laughing off the claims.

Celebrity designer Bolo of Bolo Bespoke weds Mueni in colourful ceremony dubbed 'traditional wedding of the year' Pulse Live Kenya

She also recalled a significant reason why she would never be involved in such a situation, explaining that Timmy Tdat had previously dated her close friend, Kush Tracy.

"Timmy used to date my friend, Kush Tracy, kwangu alikuwa shemeji. So how dare I jump on stage on him, that’s not me. It is not me, si mimi," she insisted.

Timmy Tdat clears the air

Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat also weighed in on the matter during an appearance on the Iko Nini podcast.

He confirmed that the woman in the viral video was not Mueni but instead, a fan who had spontaneously joined him on stage during a performance.

"Girls love me and I love them too. The girl is a fan, and she came on stage to dance with me," Timmy explained, adding that the incident happened in 2018.

Musician Timmy T Dat Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to dismiss the idea that there was any connection between the woman in the video and Mueni, calling it a case of mistaken identity.

Timmy urged his fans to move past the old video and focus on his current projects. "The video was taken in 2018. I want my fans to support my new EP instead of dwelling in the past," he said.

The viral clip had caused quite a stir, with many assuming that Mueni was the woman seen on stage.

However, both Mueni and Timmy Tdat have been quick to put the record straight, with Timmy emphasising that the woman in question was simply a fan.

Bolo Bespoke has been trending on social media following his extravagant traditional wedding to Mueni.

Celebrity designer Bolo Bespoke during his wedding Pulse Live Kenya

Hailed by Bolo as the biggest traditional wedding of 2024 the glamorous ceremony took place over the weekend, drawing attention from fans and celebrities alike.