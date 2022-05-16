Comedian Mulamwah lands new radio job

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the funnyman used his social media pages to announce to the world that he had landed a new radio job with Milele FM.

In his statement, the comedian mentioned that he has always aspired to be on radio and finally the perfect opportunity has presented itself.

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

The comedian will be hosting a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longetivity in this new career. Tune in monday - friday 1pm - 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

Mulwamwah has now joined his fellow comedians who are also on radio among them; Oga Obinna (Kiss 100), Shuga Boy (Radio Maisha), MCA Tricky (Milele FM), and Mwalim Churchill (Classic 105).

Reactions from Kenyans over Mulamwah’s new Job

festolang “Congratulations brother. Very well done”

caffecrima “🔥🔥God above all🙏✌️keep pushing bro 😎”

sherylgabriella “🔥🔥🔥🔥 God's speed 🙌”

mynnetdaisy “Wacha niwekee makaa Kwa karedio kangu sasa😂😂😂”

yuge_yuge1 “Congratulations brother 👏👏👏and all the best 👏”