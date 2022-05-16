RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Comedian Mulamwah lands new radio job

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations Mulamwah on your new job

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM
Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM

Kenyan comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah has joined Mediamax owned radio station Milele FM as their newest presenter.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the funnyman used his social media pages to announce to the world that he had landed a new radio job with Milele FM.

In his statement, the comedian mentioned that he has always aspired to be on radio and finally the perfect opportunity has presented itself.

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM
Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

The comedian will be hosting a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longetivity in this new career. Tune in monday - friday 1pm - 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM
Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM Pulse Live Kenya

Mulwamwah has now joined his fellow comedians who are also on radio among them; Oga Obinna (Kiss 100), Shuga Boy (Radio Maisha), MCA Tricky (Milele FM), and Mwalim Churchill (Classic 105).

hopekidhk👏👏👏👏”

sammie_kioko “👏👏👏👏👏👏”

festolang “Congratulations brother. Very well done”

silva_kido “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏”

caffecrima “🔥🔥God above all🙏✌️keep pushing bro 😎”

chebet_songokWow congratulations 👏👏👏👏”

maureen_shany “👏👏👏congratulations”

wangui_karanja “Congratulations 👏👏👏👏”

sherylgabriella “🔥🔥🔥🔥 God's speed 🙌”

mynnetdaisy “Wacha niwekee makaa Kwa karedio kangu sasa😂😂😂”

yuge_yuge1 “Congratulations brother 👏👏👏and all the best 👏”

kevin_gates_kenya “Congrats, Just Like What Dj Khalid Likes To Say Another One 👏 To More Winnings 💥”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

