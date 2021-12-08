Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

In an update, the funnyman said that he doesn’t want to subject his signee Vall Wambo to trolls and that’s why he has opted to close down ‘Mulamwah Entertainment’,.

“I am sorry @vall_wambo , you are still very young and with a promising future, my dream was to see you grow into a big star, not only you but many more too .So unfortunate that the environment created online is not healthy at all , all the trolls and abuse online should not be your portion. I was there before and I don’t want you at the same spot. It’s quite difficult to progress with all this friction. I hereby announce indefinite closure of mulamwah ent,” said Mulamwah.

Mulamwah with Vall Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to assure his signee (Wambo), that all the songs she worked while under the label belongs to her, but all the songs Vall worked on are not available on YouTube.

“Everything created for you belongs to you and you own 100% of your music and all the accounts created. All the songs have been deleted from our end, youll be given the videos to post on whatever channel of your choice. All the best. Kindly accord her all the support she needs. To the others too, seek solace elsewhere,” he said.

Mulamwah with Vall Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

In October, Mulamwah signed Vall Wambo as the first female artiste under his then new record Label, complete with a new song.