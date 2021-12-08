Mulamwah’s drama takes new twist as he closes down his record label

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah has announced the closure of his record label, over what he termed as too much hatred from Netizens, amidst breakup with Sonie.
He has also deleted all songs released by his signee Vall Wambo
In an update, the funnyman said that he doesn’t want to subject his signee Vall Wambo to trolls and that’s why he has opted to close down ‘Mulamwah Entertainment’,.
“I am sorry @vall_wambo , you are still very young and with a promising future, my dream was to see you grow into a big star, not only you but many more too .So unfortunate that the environment created online is not healthy at all , all the trolls and abuse online should not be your portion. I was there before and I don’t want you at the same spot. It’s quite difficult to progress with all this friction. I hereby announce indefinite closure of mulamwah ent,” said Mulamwah.
He went on to assure his signee (Wambo), that all the songs she worked while under the label belongs to her, but all the songs Vall worked on are not available on YouTube.
“Everything created for you belongs to you and you own 100% of your music and all the accounts created. All the songs have been deleted from our end, youll be given the videos to post on whatever channel of your choice. All the best. Kindly accord her all the support she needs. To the others too, seek solace elsewhere,” he said.
In October, Mulamwah signed Vall Wambo as the first female artiste under his then new record Label, complete with a new song.
“Welcome to MULAMWAH ENT @vall_wambo as the first signed artist. Wishing you all the best in your career ahead. Meanwhile Enjoy the cover (dawa ya baridi), link on bio” shared Mulamwah.
