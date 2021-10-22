Mulamwah signs first female artiste under his new Record Label (Video)

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah making major moves in the industry

Celebrated Kenyan Comedian David Oyando alias Mulamwah has signed the first female artiste under his new record Label, Mulamwah Entertainment.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mulamwah unveiled a new artiste by the name Vall Wambo, complete with a new song.

“Welcome to MULAMWAH ENT @vall_wambo as the first signed artist. Wishing you all the best in your career ahead . Meanwhile Enjoy the cover (dawa ya baridi) , link on bio” shared Mulamwah.

Mulamwah’s new signee has kicked off her journey in the music industry with a cover of Mr. Seed ft Masauti’s hit song ‘Dawa ya Baridi’.

The comedians new venture has excited a section of his social media following, many lauding his for supporting others in the music industry.

Reactions

thenaiboi “Yessir”

billymiya “Nzuri sana kaka 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

fredomondi_ “Kazi noma🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

nimrodnick “Good stuff my G🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿waiting for her solo project @mulamwah hands that gives,receives 🙌🏿”

carrol_sonie “Kazi safi @vall_wambo 😍😍👏”

sleemtee_ke “Hiyo Sauti Jamani🙌 Welcome to Mulamwah Entertainment😍🙏”

tony_mwirigi ‘Congratulations!!and This is a big step Mulamwah”

maxwellodhis94 ‘Konkiiiiiiiiiii tamu tena Sana🔥🔥🔥🔥”

jaydenadypinchez “To more win 👏🔥”

champagne_poppiy🔥🔥🔥🔥safi sana samwana keilah”

Progress

Mulamwah is among fast-rising comedians who keep on investing their hard earned cash in projects that can also help others.

So far, he owns more than 10 motorbikes in his home town Kitale.

In July, Mulamwah also bought his first piece of land. When buying the land, the funnyman said that he wants to use his story to inspire and challenge other young people to keep on doing what they do best no matter the circumstances.

Holding bundles of Cash, a happy Mulamwah thanked his fans for always supporting his hustle and encouraging him to keep going.

"Today I want to Inspire someone; Leo am going to buy my first piece of land from Comdy. We I started hakuna mtu alikuwa anabelieve, watu watakutusi lakini to listen to people just set your mind right and go for it. Don’t listen to what people are saying, don’t compete with anybody, move with you pace. The little money you get; save and invest coz you don’t know when you will get money next… so don’t waste the money, wacha na Raha hasizaidii just invest." he said.

MULAMWAH ENT FIRST ARTIST VALL WAMBO REAVELED. DAWA NI YA BARIDI COVER

