Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Murugi Munyi: A gift from me to me for all my hard work, for being a great mom and wife

Murugi Munyi acquires new luxury Land Rover Discovery
Content creator and businesswoman Murugi Munyi has bought herself a new luxury SUV in celebration of her success.

Ms Munyi, who is one half of The Messy Inbetween (TMI) podcast, purchased a Land Rover Discovery from a car yard in Lavington.

The Land Rover Discovery 4 is a huge upgrade from her previous car a black Toyota Vanguard which she recently let go of.

Murugi wa Disco. Meet my new machine…Shaba. Named her that cause it’s Swahili for Bronze. A gift from me to me for all my hard work, for being a great mom and wife and for never ever ever giving up on myself even when I felt like it! 2023 - mwaka wa baraka!” she said in a post on her social media platforms.

The influencer had initially planned to upgrade her ride in 2022 but chose to invest the money by opening a boutique clothing, accessories and handbag store.

The bet seemed to have paid given that the business took off and added to her multiple income streams.

In 2022, Ms Munyi bagged three awards at the Pulse Influencer Awards held at Mövenpick Hotel in Westlands; YouTube Influencer of the Year, Podcast Influencer of the Year and Instagram Influencer of the Year.

That same year, The Messy Inbetween Podcast was also listed among the beneficiaries of the Africa Podcast Fund.

The $100,000 fund aims to bolster the careers of these podcast creators through among other things financial grants, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
