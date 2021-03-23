Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo)

Former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has penned down a short and sweet message to her boyfriend Isaac, who is turning a year older.
Ms Mukiri took to Instagram to pamper her Bae with sweet words, saying that he has made her a better person since they met. Adding that, Isaac is the true definition of consistency, time keeping and kindness.
“Wishing you all the good things in life. You have made me a better person. You are the true definition of consistency, time keeping and kindness.
Enjoy your day! Love yuuuuu 😍💗💓💖 @isaac_the_venturous_one" reads Muthoni’s message to her boyfriend.
The two love birds went public with their affair back in January this year, after Muthoni put out their photos rocking matching outfits.
“Happy New week ❤😍 @velosphotography”
“Home is where the heart is”
Happy valentines 💝 @isaac_the_venturous_one. To many more together ❤.”reads a number of captions on Ms Mukiri’s photos.
Birthday Wishes
shixkapienga “You two 😍....Happy Birthday Isaac”
nycewanjeri “Happy birthday to him...mnakaa poa sana aki”
this_is_gathoni “This is the true definition of behind every successful man! 🔥🔥🔥”
lucychegem “Happy birthday to him”
prophetesmonicah “Happy birthday👏”
wanjikumary886 “Happy birthday 2 him”
goddiemtesh “Happy birthday 2 him lovely”
dj_preacher “Happy birthday 🙌🙌🙌”
ra10365 “😍 happy birthday 🎉🎂🎈 🎂 crush 🎂🎂😂”
yar_jamagunga “Awwwww!!!! You two look lovely 😍....Happy birthday to him”
jane_ndiichu “Happy birthday to him😮❤️”
edith.wanjiku “Happy birthday to him 🍿🎂🎂 to”