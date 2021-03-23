Former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has penned down a short and sweet message to her boyfriend Isaac, who is turning a year older.

Ms Mukiri took to Instagram to pamper her Bae with sweet words, saying that he has made her a better person since they met. Adding that, Isaac is the true definition of consistency, time keeping and kindness.

“Wishing you all the good things in life. You have made me a better person. You are the true definition of consistency, time keeping and kindness.

Enjoy your day! Love yuuuuu 😍💗💓💖 @isaac_the_venturous_one" reads Muthoni’s message to her boyfriend.

Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo)

The two love birds went public with their affair back in January this year, after Muthoni put out their photos rocking matching outfits.

“Happy New week ❤😍 @velosphotography”

“Home is where the heart is”

Happy valentines 💝 @isaac_the_venturous_one. To many more together ❤.”reads a number of captions on Ms Mukiri’s photos.

Also Read: How Muthoni Mukiri’s surprise Birthday party went down (Photos)

Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo)

Birthday Wishes

shixkapienga “You two 😍....Happy Birthday Isaac”

nycewanjeri “Happy birthday to him...mnakaa poa sana aki”

this_is_gathoni “This is the true definition of behind every successful man! 🔥🔥🔥”

lucychegem “Happy birthday to him”

prophetesmonicah “Happy birthday👏”

wanjikumary886 “Happy birthday 2 him”

goddiemtesh “Happy birthday 2 him lovely”

dj_preacher “Happy birthday 🙌🙌🙌”

Muthoni Mukiri’s heartfelt message to Boyfriend as he turns a year older (Photo)

ra10365 “😍 happy birthday 🎉🎂🎈 🎂 crush 🎂🎂😂”

yar_jamagunga “Awwwww!!!! You two look lovely 😍....Happy birthday to him”

jane_ndiichu “Happy birthday to him😮❤️”

edith.wanjiku “Happy birthday to him 🍿🎂🎂 to”