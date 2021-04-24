Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill is mourning the death of his friend identified as Pierre who was buried, Friday 23rd April.
Mwalimu Churchill in Mourning
Our heartfelt condolences, Churchill.
Churchill fondly remembered his friend with a message on his Twitter page.
“Today we laid a good friend of mine to rest..some people whom you sit under their wise counsel will never be seen in the lime light..I think God has a place for them high above..Rest well Pierre(as we fondly knew him)..you were wise..”
The Classic 105 Presenter did not disclose the cause of his friend’s death.
