RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mwalimu Churchill in Mourning

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Our heartfelt condolences, Churchill.

Churchill
___6560375___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___6560375___2017___4___21___9___Churchill ece-auto-gen

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill is mourning the death of his friend identified as Pierre who was buried, Friday 23rd April.

Recommended articles

Churchill fondly remembered his friend with a message on his Twitter page.

Today we laid a good friend of mine to rest..some people whom you sit under their wise counsel will never be seen in the lime light..I think God has a place for them high above..Rest well Pierre(as we fondly knew him)..you were wise..”

The Classic 105 Presenter did not disclose the cause of his friend’s death.

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke