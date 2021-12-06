Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Mwalimu Rachel shared photos of the sleek red German automobile on IG, adding that she had named it Arya.

She also took her new toy to her parents for blessings, saying "Thank you mama for your prayers, encouragement and love. It has never mattered what I own, you love me just as I am. Arya is now blessed."

Thought the vehicle is an entry level Mercedes Benz, one would be forgiven for mistaking it for the much larger and more expensive S-Class from a distance.

The C180 has the elusive premium feel, technology features, and elegance expected from a Mercedes-Benz.

The brand is popular among media personalities who like to treat themselves to the finer things in life.

Kenyan celebrities who are known to be Mercedes Benz enthusiasts include Kiss 100's Jalang'o who bought three different models, Filmaker Abel Mutua who drives an E-Class, and The Bahatis who have three different models.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is also a collector who owns a G Wagon similar to Jeff Koinange and city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

In Africa, the brand is the third most popular according to a 2021 report by Sagaci Research.

Japanese cars have remained the most preferred automotive brand for the Kenyan market.

Toyota topped the list of personal cars with a 72 per cent preference followed by Subaru at 12 per cent.

Second-hand car models make up more than 85 per cent of the imported vehicles in Kenya.