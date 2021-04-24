RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My heart is here- Diamond Platnumz gushes over children Tiffah and Nillan (Screenshots)

Best moment ever- Diamond

Diamond with children, Tiffah and Nillan
Diamond with children, Tiffah and Nillan

Singer Diamond Platnumz is elated after spending time with his children, Tiffah and Nillan.

In a couple of Instagram stories, Chibu Dangote was hosting a sleepover with Tiffah as Nillan slept captioning,”leo hakukaliki”.

The WCB President is in South Africa for the preparation of his fourth studio Album, three years after the release of ‘A Boy From Tandale’.

Diamond then visited his baby mama Zari Hassan in order to see his kids Tiffah and Nillan.

