Ex-K24 reporter Joel Chacha on practising newsroom discipline in gov't role [Interview]

In recent years, several high-profile Kenyan journalists have traded the newsroom for government corridors.



From Francis Gachuri joining the Office of the President to Emmanuel Talam and Hussein Mohamed taking up communication roles at State House, the trend reflects a deeper shift the rise of storytellers who now shape, rather than just report, national narratives.

Among them is Joel Chacha, a former K24 political reporter who now serves as Communications Advisor to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. For Chacha, communication is not about managing optics but protecting credibility. He believes that authenticity and accuracy, not propaganda, are what sustain public trust.

From newsroom to the corridors of power

Before stepping into public service, Chacha spent years in the newsroom covering Parliament, elections, and the daily drama of Kenyan politics.



Those experiences, he says, sharpened his instinct for public reaction and taught him that storytelling isn’t just about informing, it’s about influencing understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newsroom prepared me for this environment. I know how headlines are built, so instead of reacting to them, I help craft communication that leads them.

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe on his left, Joel Chacha

In government, Chacha uses those same instincts to ensure that public information remains both factual and empathetic.



He sees his new role not as a departure from journalism, but as an evolution of its purpose, storytelling that drives understanding, not confusion.

Truth as strategy, not slogan

To Chacha, truth is more than an ethical stance, it’s a communication strategy. He believes the credibility of any public institution depends on accuracy and data verification. “We remain the custodians of official national data,” he explains, insisting that every statistic must come from verifiable sources such as the Ministry or KNBS before being released to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

His philosophy is grounded in balance, transparency without recklessness. “Transparency isn’t about speed; it’s about accuracy. Timing is part of integrity.”

In an era of instant headlines and misinformation, his approach demands patience, a quality he admits took time to cultivate after years in the fast-paced newsroom.

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe flanked by Joel Chacha and PS Jonathan Weke

The human element behind the data

While Chacha champions data integrity, he insists that numbers alone cannot move citizens. What truly connects is the human story behind every policy or statistic. “Numbers make sense to policymakers, but stories move citizens,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests K24 political affairs reporter and anchor, Joel Chacha, is currently nursing an injury sustained while covering the intensifying anti-government protests in Nairobi.

He often reminds colleagues that empathy is a communication tool, not a weakness. Whether translating economic data or policy reforms, his aim is to make government information feel human, not bureaucratic.

Independence within the system

The shift from media to government naturally invites scepticism, with critics often questioning whether journalists lose their independence after crossing over. Chacha pushes back on that perception. “Authenticity doesn’t depend on where you work; it depends on who you are. Independence is a mindset, not a job title.”

He maintains that his loyalty is to truth and to the Kenyan people, a principle he carried from his reporting days. For him, the challenge isn’t working near power; it’s ensuring power communicates responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tough realities Kenya’s creatives seldom talk about Content creators now compete for brand deals, agencies rely heavily on creative freelancers, and advertisers are rethinking traditional media strategies.

Beyond public service: Building Kenya’s story abroad

Outside government, Chacha channels his storytelling into entrepreneurship.



Together with his wife, Ellen Muthama, he co-runs Nouvelle Blooms Ltd, an export and agri-investment facilitation company based at JKIA that ships Kenyan flowers, tea, and coffee to global markets.

He also leads a communications consultancy, offering political and corporate communication strategy.