My life is in danger- Lillian Nganga hires Murgor to deal with Mutua

Dennis Milimo

Mutua angrily termed me as his enemy No 1. and threatened to "crush me to ash", as he takes away everything I have and own – Lillian

Former Machakos first Lady Lillian Nganga claims that her life is in danger barely four months after ending her relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua.

Speaking to the media in company of her Lawyer Phillip Murgor, Lillian said that Mutua has refused to move on and he is always issuing threats against her life.

“Mr Mutua is overreacting to our separation. As indicated I wanted to move on with my life and he thought otherwise.

At a meeting and Windsor on September 22 in company of our two mutual friends, another two criminal incidents I requested Alfred Mutua for a mature and amicably separation and reminded him that after all we were not married” she said in part.

Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

The former Machakos first lady went on to narrate that; “He has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use. He also wanted to ham people close to me and he demanded I apologize retract the two statements I made on social media regarding our break up and I obviously declined.

“He stated that he had offers to kill persons close to me and threatened that he will actually take up the offer and teach some people a lesson. He arrogantly said that he is a very important person in this country, very powerful and can get away with anything he has planned to do to me and those close to me. He added that his social media machinery is ready to finish me and my friends completely,”.

Took Away my Car

On September 8 , 2021 Mutua accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple
Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Governor Alfred Mutua and Lillian Nganga during their Happy Days as a Couple Pulse Live Kenya

“Without my knowledge or consent and using a spare key which he had illegally obtained, he drove away my personal motor vehicle KBY 186G - a car which had been fully registered in my name since 2014. Mr. Mutua proceeded to fraudulently transfer the ownership of the car in the log book into his name, and thereafter sold the vehicle to a 3rd party.

“I filed a case which is pending in court so I will not comment further on it except to ask the purchaser to be on notice that I maintain my claim to ownership,” Lillian said.

Nganga also made it clear that they were never legally married, appealing to authorities to take action against Mutua.

“We were long term partners but definitely not married to him legally…

“I therefore appeal to the Inspector General of Police and the Director Public Prosecution, to expedite the investigation and charge Mr. Alfred Mutua for the serious crimes he has so far committed - before my friends and I are harmed...," noted Lillian Nganga.

