Ex-K24 news anchor Shiksha Arora has opened up on having a tough 2020 and how she picked herself up after reality hit hard.

The news anchor said she believed she would achieve most of her dreams by the time she was 30 years old until the covid-19 pandemic hit the world and her life took a drastic change, after losing a job she was so passionate about.

Ms. Arora stated that all this was beyond her control, but she has learnt that hitting rock bottom can give a new perspective on how to go about things if one is determined to achieve their dream.

My life took a 180-degree turn – Shiksha Arora opens up on a tough 2020

“A time like this last year, I was working days, nights, oh and sometimes over the weekends too. I strongly believed I would conquer most of my dreams by 30. I was riding the wave of success BUT reality hit hard & Covid-19 pulled a fast one on all my life plans. I lost my job, a job that I was so very passionate about and my life took a 180-degree turn ...

Society tells you that by 30, you should have your life figured out. Tremendous weight for little shoulders like mine hey? We are all on different paths & there are certain things that are beyond our control e.g A WHOLE pandemic, what YOU actually have control over is how you bounce back. I've learnt that wherever you are in life and whatever dreams you may have, hitting rock bottom can give you that much-needed perspective even through Covid-19 pandemic if you have RESILIENCE & HOPE!” she said.

Shiksha Arora noted that a year later, her story is different. The year that was tough gave her the freedom to experiment and rediscover her interests as she believed in herself.

She tried her hand at working through social media, and it has worked well for her, adding that 2020 taught her that she always has more to offer than she believes.

“Here I am a year later, healthier, a few kilos heavier & happier. Being unemployed allowed me to swim into the murky waters of social media and surprisingly I’ve actually stayed afloat ever since (see what I did there) 😅 2020 made me realize that I have far more to offer than I let myself believe. 2020 gave me the freedom to experiment and take a leap of faith. 2020 allowed me to expand my horizons and rediscover my interests. 2020 taught me to believe in ME. 2020 taught me how to hit RESET.

2020 THE YEAR I DIDN’T KNOW I NEEDED. Share your story of RESILIENCE & HOPE through the pandemic in the comment section and you could inspire somebody to keep going this new year... 💕” said Shiksha Arora.