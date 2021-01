Diamond Platnumz Manager and MP Babu Tale has disclosed that his late wife Shamsa Kombo aka Shammy advised him not to remarry before she died.

In an interview with Salama Jabir on SalamaNa, Tale mentioned that while on her hospital bed, Shamsa insisted that he should not think about marrying another wife but instead just take care of their kids.

“Marehemu mke wangu tulifahamiana Magomeni Kota kwa sababu na yeye alikuwa anaishi pale, nilimtongoza mwaka mzima hajanikubali. Enzi hizo nilikuwa mtu flani rafu halafu yeye ana mambo ya kizungu” ameeleza Babu Tale.

“Mke wangu aliniambia nisioe, nakumbuka hiyo siku nimeshinda naye Muhimbili, akaniambia nimechoka kuishi hii hali, akanishika mkono kuniambia mimi naondoka, lea watoto lakini usioe, usioe, usioe” said Tale.

Babu Tale’ with his late Wife

The “Morogoro Mashariki” Member of Parliament added; “ Kinachoniliza ni kupoteza mtu ambaye angeweza kuniongoza kwa vitu vingine, nimepata uongozi lakini yule aliyetakiwa kula good time hayupo.

Marehemu #Shammy enzi za uhai wake alifahamika zaidi kutokana na asasi yake aliyoimiliki ya 'Nasimama Nao' iliyokuwa ikiwasaidia kina mama na mpaka mauti yalipomkuta. Shmmy ameacha watoto watatu, wawili wa kiume na mmoja wa kike”.

Shammy as many called her died on June 28, 2020 after a short illness.