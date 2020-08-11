Diamond Platnumz’s manager Hamisi Tale Tale popularly known as Babu Tale has broken silence, 45 days after the death of his wife Shamsa Kombo Tale.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Tale shared a video of his late wife goofing around their living room as she walked away.

He went on to caption the video saying that it has been 45 days since she passed away and he still feels like he is living in a dream.

“RIP my wife 💔💔💔 Ni 45 days tangu umeniacha Mama TT nahisi bado nipo kwenye ndoto,” wrote Babu Tale.

Shammy as many called her died on June 28, 2020 after a short illness.

Celebrities and other fans left words of encouragement for Babu Tale in the comment section and here’s what they said;

File image of Babu Tale with Shammy

mbosso_ Daah Pole Sana Boss Tale ..Mwenyezi Mungu akupe nguvu Inshaallah 🙏

wolperstylish Pole sana

queendarleen_ 😔😔 Baba mungu akupe nguvu inshaallah 🙏

linexsundaymjeda Pole sana brother 🙏

mr_puaz Pole sana sana kaka

gracematata Mungu akupe faraja na amani ndugu yangu 🙏🏾🙏🏾

hebrontraveller Pole sana mkuu dunia njia... Mungu akutie nguvu ni ngumu kuzoea

jamilah.baby Innalilah wainnalilah rajoun Allah amuondoshee mchanga wa macho🙌🙌🙌

lilommy Pole sana bro Tale 🙏🙏🙏 Mungu amlaze Mahala Pema

officialshilole 😭😭😭😭😭😭 maumivu sanaaa sitamsahuuuu

stevembembela Daaa sory xana boss wetu mung akutie nguv kiond ik kigum ulichopo

samwelp32 Pole sana Boss yote mipango ya Mungu

maisaramahamudu Allah aendelee kukutia nguvu na uvumilivu inshaallah ,,r,i,p tuko nyuma yake ,,pole sana