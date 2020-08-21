Diamond Platnumz’s Manager Hamisi Tale Tale popularly known as Babu Tale broke down after being given the green light by President John Pombe Magufuli’s Party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) as their preferred candidate for “Morogoro Mashariki” Parliamentary seat.

An emotional Tale could not believe that he had flopped all his competitors to emerge top in the CCM party Primaries.

“Asante sana” shouted Babu Tale before he was overwhelmed by emotions.

Diamond Platnumz’s Manager Babu Tale to vie for MPs seat

Morogoro Mashariki

Announcing the final list of candidates approved by CCM for the General elections slated for October, CCM National Executive Council Secretary Humphrey Pole Pole showered Tale with lots of praises.

“Morogoro Mashariki, Hamisi Tale Tale, huyu amekuwa meneja wa Wasanii wa Bongo Flava, so chama kimeamua tuchanganye kipindi hiki, watu wabobezin kwenye sector mbali mbali, wanataaluma wapo, wakulima wapo, wajasirilia Mali wapo na wasanii nao tumeona tupate wawakilishi wao. Huyu ni mmoja wapo ya mameneja wa wasafi (WCB) chini ya ndugu Diamond Platnumz (Naseeb Abdul,” said Pole Pole.

On July 15th, Platnumz sent a message of solidarity to Babu Tale, saying he believes in his leadership skills and he is certain that he will do a good job for the Morogoro people.

Diamond Platnumz with his Managers Babu Tale, Sallam SK and Mkubwa Fella

Leadership Skills

“@babutale Sina Mshaka juu ya Uongozi wako, kwasababu naamini kama uliweza kuniongoza mimi / Wasafi na Wasanii Mbalimbali walotutangulia na wote kufanya vyema tena kwa kiwango kikubwa, basi naamini Kupitia wewe Morogoro vijinini Kusini Mashariki itakuwa salama Mikononi mwako na nami pamoja na Familia nzima ya Wasafi tuko Nyuma yako kuhakikisha kuwa tunakusaidia kwa hali na mali kuleta Maendeleo Morogoro Vijijini kusini Mashariki na kwa pamoja kumsaidia Mh raisi Dr. John Pombe Magufuli kuijenga Tanzania ya sasa,” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond’s other manager Mkubwa Fella was also approved by CCM to defend the Kilungule word seat.

Rapper Hamisi Mwijuma aka Mwana FA also got the CCM ticket to vie for Muheza Tanga, Parliamentary seat.