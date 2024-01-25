The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

Amos Robi

Among those who have taken part in the viral challenge is President William Ruto's daughter Charlene Ruto

'Mzazibu' singer Zablon Ndale
'Mzazibu' singer Zablon Ndale

Social media platforms are currently ablaze with the infectious energy of the 'Mzabibu' challenge, a dance craze that has taken the internet by storm.

What many might not realize is that Mzabibu is a Mijikenda song, and despite being produced a decade ago, it has found its way into the hearts and dance routines of people across the globe.

Zabron Ndale, the maestro behind the song, shed light on the inspiration behind 'Mzabibu,' explaining that it signifies, “I am the vine, the father is the farmer.”

Expressing his gratefulness for the unexpected resurgence of the song, Ndale attributed its success to the grace of God while firmly asserting his ownership of this musical masterpiece.

“It is just the grace of God. I released the song in 2014. The song comes from the book of John 15, and that is where the inspiration comes from. I hold all the rights to this song. The song has attracted styles that I never imagined,” he stated.

Ndale, while acknowledging the quirky dance moves associated with the song, playfully hinted at the possibility of releasing an official music video to guide fans on the correct dance steps and to steer them away from their amusing interpretations.

“The styles make you wonder if this is a gospel song. They are doing it for fun, but, for me, it is a serious song even though it is still in audio. I will release a video of the song so that people can stop dancing those funny moves,” she said.

Sharing insights into his hiatus from recording new songs, Ndale mentioned taking a break after the decline of CD and cassette tape formats in the early 2000s.

Despite this pause, the unexpected viral challenge has brought Ndale back into the spotlight, and he expressed a desire to create more music.

READ: Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]

While the Mzabibu challenge has taken social media by storm, Ndale extended an appeal to potential supporters.

“I attend events to perform my songs, but if anyone can support me in releasing more songs, I will be grateful,” he appealed.

The Mzabibu challenge has transcended geographical boundaries, with Kenyans showcasing their creativity through thousands of interpretations.

From workplace moves, the challenge has become a symbol of joy, cultural celebration, and the universal language of dance.

