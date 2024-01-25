'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

What many might not realize is that Mzabibu is a Mijikenda song, and despite being produced a decade ago, it has found its way into the hearts and dance routines of people across the globe.

Zabron Ndale, the maestro behind the song, shed light on the inspiration behind 'Mzabibu,' explaining that it signifies, “I am the vine, the father is the farmer.”

Expressing his gratefulness for the unexpected resurgence of the song, Ndale attributed its success to the grace of God while firmly asserting his ownership of this musical masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is just the grace of God. I released the song in 2014. The song comes from the book of John 15, and that is where the inspiration comes from. I hold all the rights to this song. The song has attracted styles that I never imagined,” he stated.

Ndale, while acknowledging the quirky dance moves associated with the song, playfully hinted at the possibility of releasing an official music video to guide fans on the correct dance steps and to steer them away from their amusing interpretations.

“The styles make you wonder if this is a gospel song. They are doing it for fun, but, for me, it is a serious song even though it is still in audio. I will release a video of the song so that people can stop dancing those funny moves,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing insights into his hiatus from recording new songs, Ndale mentioned taking a break after the decline of CD and cassette tape formats in the early 2000s.

Despite this pause, the unexpected viral challenge has brought Ndale back into the spotlight, and he expressed a desire to create more music.

While the Mzabibu challenge has taken social media by storm, Ndale extended an appeal to potential supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I attend events to perform my songs, but if anyone can support me in releasing more songs, I will be grateful,” he appealed.

The Mzabibu challenge has transcended geographical boundaries, with Kenyans showcasing their creativity through thousands of interpretations.