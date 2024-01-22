If you're a social media enthusiast, you're likely familiar with the latest sensation sweeping through various platforms – the infectious Mijikenda song, 'Mzabibu'.
Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]
First Daughter Charlene Ruto dazzles in 'Mzabibu' challenge: Netizens go gaga over her smooth dance skills
Recommended articles
Sung by Robert Mails, this tune has transcended into a viral phenomenon, capturing the attention of numerous celebrities who can't resist dancing to its beats, especially on TikTok.
The rise of 'Mzabibu' on social media
In the world of social media, a song's popularity often skyrockets when celebrities jump on the bandwagon, and 'Mzabibu' is no exception.
The Mijikenda song has gained immense popularity across social media, thanks to its catchy tune and rhythmic beats.
Celebrities from various fields have jumped on the bandwagon, creating a viral trend that has captured the attention of the online community.
Even the mighty First Daughter, Charlene Ruto, embraced the challenge, showcasing her dance skills alongside another participant.
In a video that quickly went viral, Charlene is seen dressed in a multicolored dress and a black blazer, gracefully following the dance pattern of the gospel song.
Fans' reactions to Charlene's moves
The video featuring Charlene's dance moves elicited an enthusiastic response from fans and Kenyans at large.
The comment section was filled with admiration for Charlene's soft dancing skills, and her participation in the viral challenge added a unique touch to the ongoing trend.
The beauty of the 'Mzabibu' challenge lies in its ability to bring people from all walks of life together.
As notable figures like Charlene Ruto contribute to the trend, the song's popularity transcends boundaries, creating a shared experience that resonates with a diverse audience.
Sandra Dacha and others join 'Mzabibu' challenge
Charlene Ruto is not the only celebrity who has embraced the 'Mzabibu' challenge. Actress Sandra Dacha and numerous other public figures have also hopped on the bandwagon, further fueling the craze.
The collective participation of well-known personalities adds to the appeal of the challenge.
Here are some reactions to the post
_.mwas_ Wame eat out
am_._milka Kienyeji kiplani
promoter_cliff Io dance
joowuor Irrespective of what you think of her father, she is a whole vibe. Kenya has a very relatable first daughter. She can unite the country. Not in a bad way
wambubetty Charlene it's either you love her or hate her. Humble soul
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke