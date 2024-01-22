The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fans cheer as Charlene Ruto joins 'Mzabibu' craze with smooth moves [Video]

Lynet Okumu

First Daughter Charlene Ruto dazzles in 'Mzabibu' challenge: Netizens go gaga over her smooth dance skills

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023
If you're a social media enthusiast, you're likely familiar with the latest sensation sweeping through various platforms – the infectious Mijikenda song, 'Mzabibu'.

Sung by Robert Mails, this tune has transcended into a viral phenomenon, capturing the attention of numerous celebrities who can't resist dancing to its beats, especially on TikTok.

In the world of social media, a song's popularity often skyrockets when celebrities jump on the bandwagon, and 'Mzabibu' is no exception.

Charlene Ruto speaking during the commissioning of the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Programme at State House on August 15, 2023
Charlene Ruto speaking during the commissioning of the 2023 Mashav Agricultural Programme at State House on August 15, 2023

The Mijikenda song has gained immense popularity across social media, thanks to its catchy tune and rhythmic beats.

Celebrities from various fields have jumped on the bandwagon, creating a viral trend that has captured the attention of the online community.

Even the mighty First Daughter, Charlene Ruto, embraced the challenge, showcasing her dance skills alongside another participant.

In a video that quickly went viral, Charlene is seen dressed in a multicolored dress and a black blazer, gracefully following the dance pattern of the gospel song.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

The video featuring Charlene's dance moves elicited an enthusiastic response from fans and Kenyans at large.

The comment section was filled with admiration for Charlene's soft dancing skills, and her participation in the viral challenge added a unique touch to the ongoing trend.

The beauty of the 'Mzabibu' challenge lies in its ability to bring people from all walks of life together.

As notable figures like Charlene Ruto contribute to the trend, the song's popularity transcends boundaries, creating a shared experience that resonates with a diverse audience.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto

Charlene Ruto is not the only celebrity who has embraced the 'Mzabibu' challenge. Actress Sandra Dacha and numerous other public figures have also hopped on the bandwagon, further fueling the craze.

The collective participation of well-known personalities adds to the appeal of the challenge.

Here are some reactions to the post

_.mwas_ Wame eat out

am_._milka Kienyeji kiplani

promoter_cliff Io dance

joowuor Irrespective of what you think of her father, she is a whole vibe. Kenya has a very relatable first daughter. She can unite the country. Not in a bad way

wambubetty Charlene it's either you love her or hate her. Humble soul

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
