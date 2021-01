Mzee Abdul Juma has fired back after Mama Dangote made it public that he is not the biological father to singer Diamond Platnumz after 31 years.

In series interviews, Mzee Abdul said that he will not challenge Mama Dangote’s statement, maintaining that he is now relieved following the revelation. He added that Diamond Platnumz should refrain from identifying with the name he gave him; that’s Naseeb Abdul Juma or else he will take legal action against him.

The old man also pointed out that the revelation came as shock to him because all along he knew he was the biological father to the WCB President.

Mzee Abdul Juma and his son Diamond Platnumz.

Mzee Abdul speaks out

“Kwanza Sio Kwamba Ni Taarifa Za Msiba Kwahivyo Sio Mbaya Na Mara Nyingi Kumekuwa Na Hizo Story Lakini Mungu Mkubwa Katika Wasafi Nikasikiliza Nikasema Sawa Kwasababu Nimepata Uhakika Na Sio Mbaya Nashukuru Na Mimi Kweli Sio Baba Yake Ndio Kitu Pekee Nilichotamka Sikupata Mshituko Sana.''

Yamezungumzwa Hayo Lakini Mimi Nafahamu Kuwa DIAMOND Ni Mwanagu Mia Kwa Mia, Ni Mwanangu Kuanzia Mimba Maisha Tuliyoishi Pale, Nampeleka Hospitali Nakuja Kumpokea Tunarudi Tunaanza Maisha Mpaka Nakorofishana Na Mama Yake Anaanza Form One Mimi Niko Nae, Na Sijawahi Kusikia Kipindi Chote Kutoka Kwa Mama Yake Akimwambia Kuwa Huyu Sio Baba Yako Mpaka Leo Ilivyokuja Kutamkwa Kwa Mdomo Kabisa Ndio Naamini Mimba Sio Yangu Lakini Mimi Naamini Mimba Ni Yangu'' said Mzee Abdul Juma.

Mzee Abdul Juma

Mzee Abdul went ahead to warn Diamond and his mother to be mindful of their words and the consequences and confusion they will brining to their family.

He also said that the information has helped understand why Diamond and his mother are always reluctant to help whenever in need.

''Anasema Mimi Ni Baba Mlezi Af Pia Anasema Mimi Nilikataa Mimba Nilimlea Vipi? Hebu Fikiria Hayo Maneno Yanakuja Vipi? Maneno Hayo Mawili Tofauti Yanakuingia? Itakuwaje Nikatae Mimba Af Nimlee Mtoto? Mimi Kama Mimi Naimani Ndio Mzazi Na Kwanini Nasema Hivyo Kwasababu Anatumia Jina Langu Katika Vitambulisho Vyote Naamini Hata Pia Katika Mikataba Yake Yote, Na Kuna Watu Wanasema Maswala Ya DNA Lakini Siwezi Nikalazimisha Kitu Wakati Mama Ndio Anayejua Na Yeye Ndio Kila Kitu Siwezi Kuforce Kupima''

Diamond Platnumz, Mama Dangote e

''Sio Kwasababu Ya Utajiri Wake Ndio Nimgombanie Na Naamini Mtoto Agombaniwi Na Kama Mama Kaongea Basi Hakuna Haja Yakupima DNA Mimi Nimekubali Alicho Zungumza Mama Inatosha Na Mimi Nasema Sio Mtoto Wangu Kwa Roho Moja Kabisa” added Mzee Abdul.

On Friday, Chibu Dangote’s mother shocked many when he confessed that Mzee Abdul is not Diamond’s biological father. As that is not enough, she went ahead to unleash photos of the late Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange, the man believed to the singer’s father.