Mzee Abdul the man who many people have known as Diamond Platnumz’s father until a few days ago, has sent a message to the singer’s nemesis Alikiba, saying that his new song Infidele has touched him.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Mzee Abdul who spoke while listening to the song said the song is full of good lessons and he should continue doing what he does, unperturbed.

Mzee Abdul said he was praying for God’s favour upon Alikiba’s life asking him not to listen to what people say on the side, but focus on his career.

Diamond and his Father. Mzee Abdul

“Alikiba ndugu yangu, mwanangu, swahiba wangu, rafiki yangu nimeipenda nyimbo yako Nina Imani fundisho itatoa imeniguza sana tena nafsi yangu. Endelea… mwenyezi mungu akupe power, akutolee nuksi balaa mziki wako uendelee kama mziki wako kaza buti achana na mswahili. Mungu ndio pekeyake anabakia mungu endelea na mziki wengine wote usiwasikize. Alikiba Mungu akubariki,” said Mzee Abdul.

Kiba in an interview shortly after the remarks by Abdul said that they grew up in the same neighborhood and he has known the man all his life, adding that his remarks could be because he had thought about him.

Not Diamond’s biological dad

Last week, Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi. Sandrah Sanurah aka Mama Dangote shocked many after revealing that Mzee Abdul Juma was not Diamond’s biological father.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Mama Dangote mentioned that Chibu Dangote’s biological father Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange passed on some years back.

“Baba Yake anaitwa Salum Iddy Nyange, Mzee Abdul ni Baba Mlezi wa Diamond. Tangu nina ujauzito wa Naseeb yeye mwenyewe aliukataa, akasema mimba sio yangu, na yeye mwenyewe anajua maana nishaamwambia siku zote.

Na ninachomsema kila siku, ungeikubali mimba toka ndogo basi hungekosa mtoto na ndio kosa lake, na hajatusaidia na kitu chochote toka nursery mpaka sekondari. Alinikuta nina ujauzito wa Diamond” said Diamond’s Mother.