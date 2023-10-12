The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairofey gets real on nature of her relationship with hubby, months after reconciliation

Lynet Okumu

"I pray to God to see us through" - Nairofey gets real on relationship with hubby, months after reconciliation

Content creator Nairofey and her hubby Yeforian

Content creator Esther Muthoni, popularly known as Nairofey, recently opened up about her relationship with her husband, Duncan Macharia, also known as Yeforian.

The couple has been through a turbulent journey, with a public breakup earlier this year, followed by a surprising reconciliation in August.

After a public breakup earlier this year, Nairofey and Yeforian surprised their followers by reconciling in August.

Content creator Nairofey and her hubby Yeforian Pulse Live Kenya

The couple tied the knot in 2022, but their relationship took a rocky turn that played out on social media.

Their reconciliation raised eyebrows, and even Nairofey's close friend, Shorn Arwa, questioned her decision to get back together with Yeforian.

Responding to the comments and criticism, Nairofey shared a YouTube message on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of not reacting to haters.

She emphasised that true strength lies in ignoring negativity and not feeling the need to prove oneself to others.

Content creator Nairofey and her hubby Yeforian Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges they've faced, Nairofey and Yeforian have their eyes set on the future.

They are currently in a long-distance relationship, but they aspire to change that soon. Their ultimate goal is to live together, and they are actively working towards making this a reality.

Nairofey expressed her happiness about the prospect of living with her husband permanently and conveyed her prayers for a smooth transition into this new phase of their relationship.

"For every single married couple in a long-distance relationship of course that's the ultimate goal. We are making plans towards that.

"Very soon we will be living together and I'm so happy. I pray to God to see us through because it's one of my top goals right now. To live with my hubby permanently," she said.

Content creator Nairofey and her hubby Yeforian Pulse Live Kenya
Being in a long-distance relationship has its own set of challenges, especially in terms of intimacy and family planning.

Nairofey shared that although they spend limited time together due to the distance, they have found ways to navigate these challenges.

Additionally, she mentioned that she has never used contraceptives, relying on their careful planning and understanding of each other.

"I've never used contraceptives. I don't struggle with having scares of getting pregnant because I'm in a long-distance relationship. I see my hubby for a short period of time and we have our ways of doing things," she said.

Content creator Nairofey Pulse Live Kenya
Looking ahead, Nairofey expressed an openness to considering contraceptives in the future when they live together with her husband.

She acknowledged that advice from those experienced in this aspect would be valuable for them as they plan for their life together.

