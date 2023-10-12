Nairofey gets real on nature of her relationship with hubby, months after reconciliation

The couple has been through a turbulent journey, with a public breakup earlier this year, followed by a surprising reconciliation in August.

Nairofey, and Yeforian reconcile after a public breakup

After a public breakup earlier this year, Nairofey and Yeforian surprised their followers by reconciling in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple tied the knot in 2022, but their relationship took a rocky turn that played out on social media.

Their reconciliation raised eyebrows, and even Nairofey's close friend, Shorn Arwa, questioned her decision to get back together with Yeforian.

Responding to the comments and criticism, Nairofey shared a YouTube message on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of not reacting to haters.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised that true strength lies in ignoring negativity and not feeling the need to prove oneself to others.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nairofey gives a glimpse into future plans with hubby

Despite the challenges they've faced, Nairofey and Yeforian have their eyes set on the future.

They are currently in a long-distance relationship, but they aspire to change that soon. Their ultimate goal is to live together, and they are actively working towards making this a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairofey expressed her happiness about the prospect of living with her husband permanently and conveyed her prayers for a smooth transition into this new phase of their relationship.

"For every single married couple in a long-distance relationship of course that's the ultimate goal. We are making plans towards that.

"Very soon we will be living together and I'm so happy. I pray to God to see us through because it's one of my top goals right now. To live with my hubby permanently," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Navigating the challenges of a long-distance relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

Being in a long-distance relationship has its own set of challenges, especially in terms of intimacy and family planning.

Nairofey shared that although they spend limited time together due to the distance, they have found ways to navigate these challenges.

Additionally, she mentioned that she has never used contraceptives, relying on their careful planning and understanding of each other.

"I've never used contraceptives. I don't struggle with having scares of getting pregnant because I'm in a long-distance relationship. I see my hubby for a short period of time and we have our ways of doing things," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairofey seeks advice on family planning

Looking ahead, Nairofey expressed an openness to considering contraceptives in the future when they live together with her husband.