Legendary singer Nameless and his wife Wahu have gone head to head on a riddim, as they talk about two extremes of love in a project they have termed, special.

The two (Nameless and Wahu) dropped new tunes called “This Love ya Wahu/Nameless” with Bein Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki Kuruka as their main vixens.

Wahu picked on Bien, as the main man for her video “This Love Ya Wahu” to drive home the message in the song. And indeed Bein did justice to the video.

Wahu with Bien Aime

This Love Ya Wahu

According to Wahu, "This Love Ya Wahu” is a song that appreciates the beauty and joys of a relationship and elevates the wisdom in love.

“This Love Ya Wahu is a song that appreciates the beauty and joys of a relationship which elevates her wisdom in love. The song is part of a unique project that brings together Wahu and her husband Nameless on a riddim talking about the two extremes of love: from the rosy and happy to the rough and hard times (expressed in This love ya Nameless)

The two videos story lines creatively intertwine with each other as the artist express the two extremes of love. Watch and enjoy Wahu's version ;-)” reads the caption on Wahu’s YouTube page.

In the video, Bein works at the club where his “video wife” Wahu is performing and to spice up things “Nameless ni customer kwa hiyo pub”.

Bein and Nameless

This Love Ya Nameless

On the other hand, Nameless picked on Bien’s wife as the main vixen in his video but unfortunately they are constantly fighting “Issues haziishi”.

The description given by Nameless says; “This Love Ya Nameless is a song about the hardships that relationships go through, and the hurt and pain one experiences as a result. Ultimately these hard times make him grow wiser in love and life The song is part of a unique project that brings together Nameless and his wife Wahu on a riddim talking about the two extremes of love: difficult moments to the rosy and happy (Expressed in This Love Ya Wahu ) The two videos story lines creatively intertwine with each other as the artist express the two extremes of love. Watch and enjoy Nameless version!”

Following the perfectly executed idea to bringing the two families together, fans could not help it but shower the two with praises.

Nameless and Chiki Kuruka

This Love Ya Wahu has garnered over 328K views and trending at number 5, while This Love Ya Nameless is at number 4 on trends with over 209K views.

This Love ya Wahu

This Love ya Nameless