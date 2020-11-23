President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece and KICC CEO Nana Wanjiku Gecaga has launched her own TV show dubbed “Team 5 minutes Real Talk”.

According Gecaga her Real Talk show is aimed at inspiring, motivating and empowering the society through real life stories from people of all walks of life. The show will be airing on Nana’s YouTube channel.

“Welcome to Team 5 Minutes Real Talk! Team 5 minutes Real Talk is a show aimed at inspiration, motivation and empowerment.

On this week’s episode, Nana Gecaga explores the topic of “designing your life", which entails planning for the life you want to live. How important is it to plan and and set meaningful goals for yourself? Watch this video to find out more as Nana takes us through the process of creating a vision board that will help guide you towards achieving your goals” reads a caption on the first episode of the show.

KICC CEO Nana Wanjuku Gecaga

Lola's take

Drumming support for the new show, Nana’s sister-in-law and former TV Girl Lola Hannigan said that she is so proud of Ms Gecaga’s new milestone.

“Hi guys!!! So I can’t emphasize how much I’m proud of my big sister.. She’s worked so hard in inspiring all of us and let me just say I’m here for allllllll of it!!! Go You honey!!!

@team5minutes Real Talk TV Show IS LIVE... it’s all about motivation, inspiration and empowering each one of us one day at a time. Please Subscribe to the @team5minutes YouTube channel to get a front row seat to the action. Get inspired, motivated and empowered!” shared Lola Hannigan.

