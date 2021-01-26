Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee has said that she fears getting Pregnant more than contracting Covid-19, simply because men rarely take responsibility of their kids.

The statement comes hours after she duped her followers with a fake pregnancy scan, insinuating that she is expectant.

“Naogopa Mimba Kushinda Corona haki, Corona naweza, ambukiza watu nisipovaa mask, mimba nitaambukiza nani, jinsi wanaume wamekuwa wakiteleza kama sabuni.

Nibebe Mimba ya Nani lakini, atakuwa amenieleza lipi nitakayo amini,” noted Madam Boss.

She went on to appeal to her fans to allow her to hallucinate and dream about getting pregnant, without making it a reality.

“Niacheni Nibebe mimba kwenye Ndoto tafathali, kila mtu amekubaliwa kuota, niacheni niote 😂😂😂😂🤦🤦 Mimba yaweza kufanya ukawa mlevi hata KWA kunywa maji tuu. 😂💃💃💃💃💃” added Akothee.

The award winning singer has been talking about baby fever for the longest time. In August last year, she was again dreaming about having baby number 6.

At that particular time, Akothee couldn't hide her desire to have another baby, confessing that she had a dream that she was in labour for over 2 hours only to wake up and realize it was not a reality.

“How can this dream wake me up ,I have been up since 3.00 am , I was in labour for over 2 hours ,I woke everyone up everyone , I could see traces of my baby coming , when I was about to step out I just woke up and found my ugly self alone NKT 😭😭😭😭😭🏃🏃🏃🙆🙆🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦. I think I am really ready for this baby now , this dream must be a God sent 🙏

My overies been jumping up and down, I admire pregnant women, even while driving ,I would stop and great them" said Akothee in part.

She added "The only problem I have now is

The outcome of the baby thing , the fear of the unknown😭😭

1. My age ,Can I endure pregnancy challenges again?

2. Responsibilities 🙆" who will feed & take care of me & my children when pregnancy goes wrong

3, am I opening another avenue of drama in my life ?

4. Will I have a parfect nanny to take care of my child 🤦🤦,I won't mind travelling with her though 😭😭😭

5. Who is the father 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃I AM TIRED OF DRAMA🚫

PLEASE TRANSLATE THIS DREAM FOR ME”

