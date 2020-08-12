Award winning singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee is out here dreaming about having baby number 6 and she is not afraid to talk about it.

In one of her posts on Instagram, Akothee couldn't hide her desire to have another baby, confessing that she had a dream that she was in labour for over 2 hours only to wake up and realize it was not a reality.

Madam Boss added that she admires pregnant women a lot and every time she sees one she has to stop and greet her.

I was in labour for over 2 hours

“How can this dream wake me up ,I have been up since 3.00 am , I was in labour for over 2 hours ,I woke everyone up everyone , I could see traces of my baby coming , when I was about to step out I just woke up and found my ugly self alone NKT 😭😭😭😭😭🏃🏃🏃🙆🙆🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦. I think I am really ready for this baby now , this dream must be a God sent 🙏

My overies been jumping up and down, I admire pregnant women, even while driving ,I would stop and great them.

The only problem I have now is

" The outcome of the baby thing , the fear of the unknown😭😭

1. My age ,Can I endure pregnancy challenges again?

2. Responsibilities 🙆" who will feed & take care of me & my children when pregnancy goes wrong

3, am I opening another avenue of drama in my life ?

4. Will I have a parfect nanny to take care of my child 🤦🤦,I won't mind travelling with her though 😭😭😭

5. Who is the father 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃I AM TIRED OF DRAMA🚫

PLEASE TRANSLATE THIS DREAM FOR ME” shared Akothee.

This is not the first time, the No Filter hit-maker is talking about getting pregnant. In April she put up another post that reads;

“I just want to get pregnant right now, Uwii my ovaries 🙆, I miss this feeling, because I can't see myself traveling or performing anywhere any soon with this Corona 🙆🙆🙆. But Sorry you can't stick around ,I don't want stress 🤣😂" wrote Akothee.

