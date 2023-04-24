The sports category has moved to a new website.

Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Fabian Simiyu

Naomi Kuria says comedy might not be her thing in the future and here is why

Naomi Kuria

Comedian Naomi Kuria has hinted at quitting content creation and comedy in the near future, although she admitted that it has been her source of livelihood.

Kuria, who has collaborated with some big names in the content creation industry, explained that there is more to come from her as she stressed that she has been thinking about her future.

According to the comedian, she is trying to come up with sustainable ways of providing for herself, as she has realized that comedy is clearly not one of them.

Naomi Kuria Pulse Live Kenya
“There are definitely more collaborations to come, but I have been thinking about my future. There’s so much going on in my head and one thing I know for sure is that comedy is not going to be my future.

"It might not be part of my future because I’m thinking about more and better sustainable ways of providing for myself and I don’t think comedy is one of them," Kuria explained.

She said that he really does comedy for passion, but in one way or another, it has become his daily bread. However, she added that at the moment, he did not want to talk more about his future plans.

When Naomi started shooting her content, the majority of her skits featured Henry Desagu, who is also a content creator with a large fan base not only among the Kikuyus but also in Kenya at large.

Naomi Kuria and Thee Pluto Pulse Live Kenya

However, Naomi has done something remarkable in her comedy journey by including artists and other big names in the industry, which has captured the attention of nearly everyone.

Nameless, KRG The Don, and Thee Pluto are among the household names in Kenya that Naomi Kuria has managed to include in her skits.

A closer look at her content shows that she makes skits about day-to-day activities in the life of Kenyans, as she tries to make her audience laugh and find simple hacks in their lifestyles.

