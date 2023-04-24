Naomi Kuria explains plans to quit comedy

Kuria, who has collaborated with some big names in the content creation industry, explained that there is more to come from her as she stressed that she has been thinking about her future.

According to the comedian, she is trying to come up with sustainable ways of providing for herself, as she has realized that comedy is clearly not one of them.

“There are definitely more collaborations to come, but I have been thinking about my future. There’s so much going on in my head and one thing I know for sure is that comedy is not going to be my future.

"It might not be part of my future because I’m thinking about more and better sustainable ways of providing for myself and I don’t think comedy is one of them," Kuria explained.

She said that he really does comedy for passion, but in one way or another, it has become his daily bread. However, she added that at the moment, he did not want to talk more about his future plans.

What defines Naomi Kuria?

When Naomi started shooting her content, the majority of her skits featured Henry Desagu, who is also a content creator with a large fan base not only among the Kikuyus but also in Kenya at large.

However, Naomi has done something remarkable in her comedy journey by including artists and other big names in the industry, which has captured the attention of nearly everyone.

Nameless, KRG The Don, and Thee Pluto are among the household names in Kenya that Naomi Kuria has managed to include in her skits.