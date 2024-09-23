Nasieku clears air on pregnancy reports as Klaus reveals what his mum knows

Klaus and Nasieku, former members of the dance crew Alfa House, have a long-standing history together, rooted in their shared love of dance.

Their chemistry onscreen has often led fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship, with many suggesting that they might be romantically involved.

However, Klaus and Nasieku have consistently denied these claims, insisting that their relationship is purely platonic.

Despite their assertions, recent rumours surfaced suggesting that the pair were expecting a child together and were planning a baby shower.

Digital creators Klaus and Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya

Klaus reveals what his mum knows about relationship with Nasieku

In an interview with Munene Digital on September 22, both Klaus and Nasieku addressed the speculations.

When asked about their relationship and whether a wedding was on the horizon, Klaus shared that his mother is aware of their professional and personal dynamic.

Klaus stated, “What my mother knows is that I work with her... She knows her. My mother knows her as my business partner and my very good friend.”

As for the wedding rumours, Klaus responded with a simple, "Wedding date haujui hata sisi. Ni mpango ya Mungu," emphasising that any such plans are in God's hands.

Nasieku addresses pregnancy reports

Nasieku also weighed in on the circulating reports about her supposed pregnancy. She admitted that she was just as surprised as everyone else when she heard the news, explaining that it was likely a random rumour spread for attention.

“I swear I don’t know where that rumour came from... I just heard about it like my friends were telling me we’re having a baby shower soon, and I was like, what do you mean?” Nasieku shared.

She further explained that she chose to ignore the rumour because those who know her personally are aware of the truth. Nasieku went on to say, “Jamani, I’m still a child, and I’m just trying to make it in life. So not now. I don’t know when, but when the Lord says the time is right, I will answer the call.”

Nasieku on keeping their personal lives private

Nasieku also touched on how the pair navigates their personal lives amid public scrutiny. While they may display a 'couple's vibe' to fans, she clarified that they both prefer to keep their personal lives private.

“We display a couple’s vibe, but what I normally say is that we keep our personal lives personal. It depends on the individual and how the boundaries are set,” Nasieku explained.

According to the duo, their focus remains on their careers and personal growth, choosing to keep their private lives out of the limelight. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for them.