Natalie Githinji opens up about how her medical condition affected her love life

Natalie Githinji, a popular content creator and NRG Radio presenter, knows this all too well.

Natalie has been dumped multiple times by guys she dated after they found out that she was battling endometriosis.

“Some of the guys I dated left me when they found out I had endometriosis. Imagine, I guess I’m a burden when I’m sick, I understand where they’re coming from,” Natalie said during an interview with a local media house on Monday.

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing painful periods, heavy bleeding, and pain during sex or bowel movements

For Natalie, the condition became so severe that she could barely walk because of the excruciating pain.

It was in 2016 when Natalie developed painful cramps, and the flow was overwhelming, that she discovered she had endometriosis.

“I wish I had known about it sooner, I would have caught it sooner. I found out seven years later,” adds Natalie.

She had gone for a second opinion, and the doctor accidentally mentioned that she might have the condition, something that the previous doctors she had seen had never told her about.

The condition caused her to lose a lot of weight and even made her feel suicidal at one point. She describes her endometriosis journey in three words.

“Wueh, three words for my endometriosis journey are hell, disgusting and death. However, I am glad that most of my fans defend me when social media bullies troll me about my weight. If anything, it doesn’t bother me because I’m already dealing with too much," she said.

Despite the challenges she faces, Natalie is not fighting anything and is doing everything humanly possible to enjoy life.