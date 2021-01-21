Influencer and YouTuber Natalie Tewa has for the first time explained why she stopped creating content for her YouTube channel.

In a question-and-answer session with her followers, Ms. Tewa who had created a cult-like following courtesy of her travel and lifestyle vlogs said she loves creating content but she lost her love for it.

She mentioned that she got to a point where she was not sure if the negativity that followed her work was worth it.

Natalie Tewa explains why she stopped vlogging

“You got disinterested in YouTube,” asked a fan.

Natalie Tewa responded saying; “I love creating content but lost my love for it because honestly not sure if it’s worth the negativity that comes with it.”

Another fan asked whether she will eventually make a return to vlogging but Tewa’s response wasn’t as promising as many would want.

The content creator said she misses creating content for her followers, but she chose her peace after getting tired of being judged wrongly.

Natalie Tewa explains why she stopped vlogging

“You’ll come back to YouTube…girl we miss you,” said the fan.

“Got so many of these… I miss creating content too but my peace is just more important, got tired of being wrongly judged,” responded Natalie Tewa.

A spot check done by Pulse Live confirmed that the last time the sassy vlogger shared new content on her YouTube channel was more than six months ago (July 1, 2020).

Natalie Tewa explains why she stopped vlogging