ADVERTISEMENT
NMG appoints Joe Ageyo as Editor-in-Chief, his 2nd promotion in months

Denis Mwangi

In August Joe Ageyo celebrated 25 years in the media industry

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo

Nation Media Group CEO Stephen Gitagama has announced the appointment of Joe Ageyo to the position of Editor-in-Chief.

In an internal memo seen by the news desk, Ageyo will be reporting to the group CEO.

In this role, Joe will be responsible for the operationalisation of the newsroom integration and take charge of the Nation Media Group’s editorial arm of the business.

Joe joined NMG in March 2022 after leaving Royal Media Services. He took on the role of Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo Pulse Live Kenya

Months later in November, he was promoted to the position of Group Editorial Director.

His latest appointment as Editor-in-Chief is his second promotion within a year.

Joe Ageyo marks 25 years in media

In August, Ageyo celebrated 25 years in the media industry, expressing gratitude through a heartfelt shoutout to those who played a pivotal role in his remarkable career.

In his message, Joe mentioned that he embarked on his journey alongside Alex Chamwada, and from there, the rest became history.

He proceeded to extend his thanks to numerous media personalities who have played pivotal roles in shaping his career.

He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, who have consistently cheered him on. He mentioned that they are the reason he continues to pursue his passion.

Ageyo began his media career as an unpaid intern at KBC, where he dedicated one and a half years of work.

In the year 2000, he became a part of KTN, where he progressed from a reporter's role to the position of deputy news editor before departing in 2005.

In 2012, he made his return to KTN after spending seven years at NTV. After reaching the position of managing editor, Ageyo departed from KTN in 2018.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo ece-auto-gen

He is acclaimed for his pioneering work in environmental journalism and was one of the earliest Kenyan TV journalists to establish a regular segment for environmental features, notably known as Ecojournal.

Joe Ageyo also had a stint with Royal Media Services on Citizen TV before his departure to NTV once more in 2022.

