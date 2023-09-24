The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Lynet Okumu

Netizens have been speculating about a potential romantic relationship between Ndovu Kuu & Claudia Naisabwa

Singer Ndovu Kuu & TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa
Singer Ndovu Kuu & TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Kenyan musician Christopher Thande Githara, popularly known as Ndovu Kuu, recently clarified the nature of his relationship with well-known TV personality Claudia Naisabwa.

Addressing the issue during an interview with Eve Mungai at the Listening Party for his new track 'Twerk', Ndovu Kuu emphasised that he and Claudia share a deep-rooted friendship.

When questioned about their relationship, Eve Mungai brought up the supportive presence of Claudia Naisabwa in Ndovu Kuu's.

Ndovu Kuu & Claudia Naisabwa
Ndovu Kuu & Claudia Naisabwa Pulse Live Kenya

People often speculate about a romantic involvement due to their frequent public appearances together. Ndovu Kuu playfully responded, dismissing these assumptions and reinforcing the nature of their bond as a strong friendship.

"Claudia is a close friend who has come to show support. We've been friends for a long time, and we've come a long way. People misunderstand our connection. Claudia is a great friend who has come to show love and support," Ndovu Kuu explained.

Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu
Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya
This isn't the first time Ndovu Kuu has had to address rumors about their relationship. In a previous interview in May, he was clear about the nature of their bond.

Despite public assumptions and labeling Claudia as his girlfriend, the 'Khadija' hitmaker reiterated that she's a close friend, and that’s how he views their relationship.

He shed light on their history, highlighting their long-standing friendship and the habit they've formed over the years of spending time together as good friends.

Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu
Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya

Claudia Naisabwa, the host of the entertainment show 'Strt8 Up,' on KTN has consistently maintained the same narrative as Ndovu Kuu.

She has affirmed that their relationship is purely one of good friendship, dispelling any misconceptions about romantic involvement.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
