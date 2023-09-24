Ndovu Kuu comes clean about relationship with TV presenter Claudia Naisabwa

Addressing the issue during an interview with Eve Mungai at the Listening Party for his new track 'Twerk', Ndovu Kuu emphasised that he and Claudia share a deep-rooted friendship.

Ndovu Kuu reveals nature of his relationship with Claudia

When questioned about their relationship, Eve Mungai brought up the supportive presence of Claudia Naisabwa in Ndovu Kuu's.

People often speculate about a romantic involvement due to their frequent public appearances together. Ndovu Kuu playfully responded, dismissing these assumptions and reinforcing the nature of their bond as a strong friendship.

"Claudia is a close friend who has come to show support. We've been friends for a long time, and we've come a long way. People misunderstand our connection. Claudia is a great friend who has come to show love and support," Ndovu Kuu explained.

Ndovu Kuu reveals their long-standing friendship with Claudia

This isn't the first time Ndovu Kuu has had to address rumors about their relationship. In a previous interview in May, he was clear about the nature of their bond.

Despite public assumptions and labeling Claudia as his girlfriend, the 'Khadija' hitmaker reiterated that she's a close friend, and that’s how he views their relationship.

He shed light on their history, highlighting their long-standing friendship and the habit they've formed over the years of spending time together as good friends.

Claudia Naisabwa's - Ndovu Kuu & I are friends

Claudia Naisabwa, the host of the entertainment show 'Strt8 Up,' on KTN has consistently maintained the same narrative as Ndovu Kuu.