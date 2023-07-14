The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Denis Mwangi

Krispah also spoke about his father’s influence on his music career by introducing him to music at an early age.

Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu
Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu

Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu disclosed that he attended eight schools for his primary school education.

Recommended articles

During a candid interview with Mwafreeka of the Iko Nini Podcast, he said that conflicts between his parents at the time resulted in him changing schools multiple times until he completed KCPE.

The Ndovu Ni Kuu hitmaker explained that during the eight years, he constantly moved schools to live with either of his parents.

“It happened that way until Class Eight after my father paid the dowry,” the musician said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu
Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that in Kikuyu culture, dowry is very significant and his father felt the pressure to fulfil cultural obligations.

On his part, Mwafreeka noted that in many cultures dowry is an obligation, giving an example of his brother who passed away before he had completed paying his wife’s bride price.

READ: 10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views - Pulse Kenya

“One of my elder brothers married from the Luhya community but rested before paying in full. We had to pay for them to be allowed to attend the funeral,” he narrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krispah also spoke about his father’s influence on his music career by introducing him to music at an early age.

Every man loves their mother a lot but I love my dad even with his inconsistencies because my music influences are because of him,

He also delved into how his relationship with his father improved over time, to the point that he now understands men's struggles.

“When you go through life and find that you too have the same inconsistencies, you stop judging,” he stated.

Ndovu Kuu
Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Krispah shot to the mainstream music scene with his hit song Ndovu Ni Kuu, and has also grown to become of the go-to producers in Nairobi.

In June, he was unveiled as a brand ambassador for Tusker to mark Kenya's celebration of 60 years of internal self-rule.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Diamond explains why 'sleeping' with Spice Diana would be God's fault

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Georgina Njenga off the market after breaking up with Tyler Mbaya

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Diamond: My kids think I’m still with Zari

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

Jackie Matubia breaks into tears at Cape Town Airport, brags about baby daddy

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Sonnie Badu says he wants to feature Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale in his next song

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Tom Mboya, Beatrice Marshall & 8 other news anchors who lit up TV screens in the 2000s

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

KTN News studios

TV presenter joins Nation Media Group days after leaving KTN

Brian Kimaru's wife and his sons

'Machachari' actor MaDVD shows off family as he bags 2nd Master's degree

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua