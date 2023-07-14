Ndovu Kuu explains why he attended 8 primary schools

During a candid interview with Mwafreeka of the Iko Nini Podcast, he said that conflicts between his parents at the time resulted in him changing schools multiple times until he completed KCPE.

The Ndovu Ni Kuu hitmaker explained that during the eight years, he constantly moved schools to live with either of his parents.

“It happened that way until Class Eight after my father paid the dowry,” the musician said.

Musician and producer Christopher Thande Githara (Krispah) alias Ndovu Kuu Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that in Kikuyu culture, dowry is very significant and his father felt the pressure to fulfil cultural obligations.

On his part, Mwafreeka noted that in many cultures dowry is an obligation, giving an example of his brother who passed away before he had completed paying his wife’s bride price.

“One of my elder brothers married from the Luhya community but rested before paying in full. We had to pay for them to be allowed to attend the funeral,” he narrated.

Krispah also spoke about his father’s influence on his music career by introducing him to music at an early age.

“Every man loves their mother a lot but I love my dad even with his inconsistencies because my music influences are because of him,”

He also delved into how his relationship with his father improved over time, to the point that he now understands men's struggles.

“When you go through life and find that you too have the same inconsistencies, you stop judging,” he stated.

Krispah shot to the mainstream music scene with his hit song Ndovu Ni Kuu, and has also grown to become of the go-to producers in Nairobi.