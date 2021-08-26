Never invite fans in your home- Akothee’s hard-hitting advice to her 3 daughters

In a well written post, the Abebo hit-maker cautioned her girls to never invite fans into their homes, as not everyone who claim to be a fan mean well for them.

The mother of five went on to caution her girls to never mind people who call her a prostitute, stating that she must be in the same business with their mothers.

Akothee with daughter Rue Baby Pulse Live Kenya

Take Caution

“@veshashaillan @rue.baby @fancy_makadia never invite fans in your home , nor everyone that follows you is a fan ,some are chasing you . Real fans won't even care to invite themselves to your cocoon 🤭 The spriti of association is what makes them want to be part of you .

💪Never mind them calling me Prostitute/ malaya and co . We were in the same business with their mothers ,it's only that ,their mothers were not clever enough ,they exchanged it for nyama choma”

“💪No one is talking about their families not because they are not sinning ,or doing malicious things ,we have daughters of witches ,and witch doctors , assassin's ,and some of them are from many broken families .the difference is ,they are infamous, unpopular,& no one knows them” said Akothee in Part.

The flamboyant singer also pointed out that she has given her girls the authority to insult anybody who attacks them with negativity.

Introduce me to your boyfriends- Akothee to her daughters Pulse Live Kenya

“💪Never allow anyone disrespect you , stop it from the beginning, don't allow yourself be a doormat for frustrated pipo.If they were having a life ,they would live it 🤷🤣🤣🤣. I have given you authority to insult anyone who trust to insult you , if they insult your mother ,add their grandmother and all the mothers of their community ,including their chiefs mothers kwani iko nini 💪” said Akothee.

The Award-winning singer made the statement while revisiting her photos that went viral purporting that she was mad. It later turned out that she was shooting a music video in Mtwapa and everything was blown out of proportion.

“NOT ALL THAT FOLLOWS YOU ARE FANS ,YOU HAVE PIPO CHASING YOU 🤣🤣💪

This is the day I learnt that not everyone that follows you really loves you Nor everyone that eats with you in the table loves you 🤣🤣🤣.

They thought I went mad on the streets of Mtwapa 🤣🤣🤣 I never knew I had such a big impact to the community. Those who love me for fee , broke down , those who see me as a competition celebrated , the phone calls across the globe my God .Akothee amechiziMara Nyoja ,mara madawa 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

This was a video shoot . Some still pray it was true . Some are still mad that I am not mad” ” said Madam Boss.