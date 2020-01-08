Award winning singer Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee has advised her fans to live their life like it is and not be caught up by the social media pressure of living fake lives.

The president of single mothers went ahead to tell people that they could edit their photos and live a life full of lies, but they cannot edit their life and live a life free from the lies.

“You can edit your photos and live a life full of lies, but you can't edit your life and live a life free from lies, face reality , you can't lie to yourself , but you can fool the world!” said Akothee.

Akothee’s bold advice to people living a lie on social Media

The sweet love hit maker added that living an expensive life on Social media was a state of mind and that people should embrace life as it is. She went ahead to uplift them and inform them that they were doing better than most of the things people post on social media.

“Nobody cares until they meet you in real life living a lie 😂😂 then you will know , that Living an Expensive life on social media is a state of mind 💪 live your life like it is ! You are doing better than most of the things you see posted on social media 💪💪💪” read Akothee’s post.

I don't mess with my employees

This comes a few days after Akothee declared that she does not mess with her employees in the midst of looking for a personal trainer.

Akothee warned that she was not looking for a boyfriend and that whoever should get the job, shouldn't make any passes at her because that makes her uncomfortable with male employees.

The mother of five added that she just needed to get back in shape and isn't in need for a man at the moment.

"I am not looking for a boyfriend and I dont mess around with my employees, so , if you get the job dont try make any advances on me , this makes me uncomfortable with male employees at times, I hope I land a female instructor, but women with their uncontrollable feeling catchings, I think Its me the problem. Come do your work and go. Your work is to assist me get back in shape. I don’t need a man for now, I know where to get it if need be 🚫 this body is pissing me off now,” said Madam Boss in another post.

The Rollam singer was looking for an instructor to help her get back to shape following recent challenges she has had with her health that saw her collapse while performing in Kisumu.