News anchor Shiksha Arora finds new home after leaving KBC

Arora began her journey in the media industry as a radio presenter at East FM, part of the Radio Africa Group, before transitioning to television.

She gained significant recognition as a news anchor at K24 and later at KBC, where she became known for her engaging style and ability to connect with audiences.

Her experience extends beyond Kenya, having worked with the BBC and Smoke FM in the UK, which has enriched her international media credentials.

In addition to her roles in traditional media, Arora has also established herself as a social media influencer, leveraging platforms to reach a wider audience and share her unique perspective on news and current events.

Her ability to blend journalism with entertainment has made her a standout figure, often referred to as the "dancing news anchor" due to her lively on-screen presence.

Educational Background

Arora's academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science in Medical Microbiology and Biotechnology from the University of Nairobi, followed by a Master’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Westminster.

Farewell message at KBC

In her farewell message, Shiksha expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her colleagues and viewers, describing her time at KBC as a period of growth and camaraderie.

She emphasised her emotional connection to the station and hinted at exciting new opportunities ahead, stating, “This isn’t just the end of a show; it’s just the beginning of a new chapter which I am very excited for.”

