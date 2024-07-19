It's a wrap! Shiksha Arora's final message as she exits KBC after 3 years

KBC News anchor and media personality Shiksha Arora has announced her departure from the station after three years.

In an emotional farewell on her social media pages, Shiksha expressed her gratitude and mixed feelings about leaving.

"My heart is overflowing with emotions as I type this. It’s hard to say goodbye to a workplace that I called home for 3 years & colleagues who have become like family," she wrote.

She thanked her viewers and colleagues for joining her on the journey, adding, “We’ve laughed, danced, cried, and grew together.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Shiksha Arora's illustrious media career

Shiksha Arora’s career has been marked by diverse roles and significant contributions to the media landscape.

Before joining KBC, Shiksha showcased her talents at Media Max as a TV presenter on K24 and at Radio Africa as a radio presenter on East FM.

Arora’s career is not confined to Kenya. She also had stints with the BBC and Smoke FM in the U.K., further solidifying her international media credentials.

Besides media, Arora has also established herself as a power house social media influencer.

Educational background

Shiksha Arora’s impressive career is underpinned by a strong educational foundation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Microbiology and Biotechnology.

Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, she pursued a Master’s degree in Multimedia Journalism from the University of Westminster.

Looking forward to new beginnings

While Shiksha’s departure from KBC marks the end of a significant chapter, she is optimistic and excited about the future.

In her farewell message, she hinted at new opportunities: “This isn’t just the end of a show; it’s just the beginning of a new chapter which I am very excited for.”

Pulse Live Kenya