Ngugi wa Thiong'o's son lifts lid on dark side of father's first marriage

In a social media post, Mukoma wa Ngugi opened up about the turbulent relationship between his father and his late mother, Nyambura, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o's first wife, offering a rare glimpse into the private struggles behind the public persona of the internationally acclaimed writer.

According to Mukoma, Ngugi was physically abusive to his late mother something that is hardly spoken about his father.

"My father Ngugi Wa Thiongo physically abused my late mother. He would beat her up. Some of my earliest memories are me going to visit her at my grandmother’s where she would seek refuge.

"But with that said, it is the silencing of who she was that gets me," Mukoma wa Ngugi shares, revealing a deeply personal pain that has lingered through the years.

Ngugi wa Thiong'o and his children Mukoma wa Thing'o and Wanjiku wa Thiong'o Pulse Live Kenya

Nyambura, who passed away in 1996, remains a relatively enigmatic figure, with much of her life story overshadowed by her more famous husband.

Together, they had six children, including Professor Mukoma, who is also an author.

Ngugi wa Thiong'o's second marriage and divorce

Further complicating the family saga, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o's second marriage to Njeeri, a relationship kindled during his exile in the United States, ended in divorce under circumstances that remain largely under wraps.

Prof Ngugi and Njeeri met in 1989 at the Grand Central Station in New York.

This was 11 years after the writer had fled into exile after the government had jailed him for a year without trial as it cracked down on political messaging in art.

Prof Ngugi wa Thiong'o and his second wife Njeri wa Thiong'o Pulse Live Kenya

It was at this period Prof Ngugi created works of art that included the famous play 'Ngaahika Ndeenda' (Kikuyu for I Will Marry When I Want) which he co- wrote with Ngugi wa Mirii.

Njeeri, a therapist, was in the news in Kenya in 2004 when she was attacked alongside Prof Ngugi and raped.