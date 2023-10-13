Fans question authenticity of Nicholas Kioko's wedding after probing invitation card

Kioko shared an invitation card to notify his guests about the special day, although he did not specify the venue for the event.

"Kioko and Ashley request the pleasure of your company at the ceremony of their wedding," read the invite.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite receiving many congratulatory messages, it was noted that the day and date that Kioko included on the card did not rhyme.

Kioko stated that his wedding would be on Saturday, December 29, yet the stated date will fall on a Friday.

Social media reactions

bentley.23sigh Si this year wadau😂😂Dec 29 ya 2023 ni Friday, na wamespecify ni Saturday.

hypemasta_odalo 29th December ni Friday Banaaaaaa.

debra_mandere Huyo bwana yako unayeringa naye ni mungu amekupa huna chako huna.

iam_miss_sila Which year? Coz This year dec 29th is on a Friday not Saturday.

diana_musanga Hata hajasema mwaka jamanii 😂😂,,, 29th December will be on a Friday 😂

Nicholas Kioko and Ashley's family

Nicholas Kioko and Ashley were blessed with twins in February, and they introduced their adorable faces to the world in September.

When the twins were born, Kioko shared the joyful news and even disclosed their weights through an Instagram post.

In February, Kioko shared the joyous news of becoming a father and posted heartwarming photos of his two sons wrapped in blue blankets inside a crib.

He expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you, Lord, for the blessings you have bestowed upon my life. I now have twice the smiles and twice the love. Baby Roman Reigns (2.6 kgs) and Rommy Leo (2.5 kgs) made their entrance into the world on February 8, 2023, at 6:24 pm and 6:25 pm, respectively."

Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend Ashley Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

Kioko once shared an image with one of his twins after their birth and admitted that he couldn't distinguish between them because he couldn't tell them apart.

Before announcing their pregnancy in 2022, only Kioko was popular due to his YouTube channel.

At that time, the two moved in together, and the rest is history, as Ashley subsequently opened her own successful YouTube channel.

Despite Ashley and Kioko parading their love online, trouble arose in paradise when Ashley exposed Kioko's ex-girlfriend for trolling her in July.

