ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ashley Wambo hopeful for grand wedding with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Lynet Okumu

Although their earlier plans of getting married before having children were disrupted when they received twins, Wambo believes that they will still have their dream wedding soon

Ashley Wambo, popularly known as Mono Mono Queen, has expressed her desire to have a grand wedding with her boyfriend, Nicholas Kioko, in the future.

Although their earlier plans of getting married before having children were disrupted, Wambo believes that they will still have their dream wedding someday.

During an interview with Kioko on Wednesday, Wambo talked about her love for weddings and how she had always envisioned having one since she was young.

However, their plans were put on hold when she got pregnant.

"Mi napenda wedding, siwezi mind kufanyiwa. Manze ta nikiwa mdogo nilikua najuanga ntafanya wedding, alakini sasa wapi mimba ikaingia mbele.

"Tulikuwa tushaanza plans za wedding with hope tungefanya tukiwa young. But I believe one day ntafanya wedding.

"(I love weddings, I don't mind one. When I was young, I used to think I was going to have a wedding, but now pregnancy came to the fore. We had plans with the hope that we would do it when we were young. But I believe one day I will do a wedding)," Wambo said.

Ashley further elaborated on her experience of motherhood and the joy it has brought her.

"Motherhood is sweet...It's a pure kind of love. The feeling of waking up in the morning and seeing them cry or happy is sweet," said Wambo.

She further added that although the first two weeks were tough, she has now gotten used to it, and everything is going well as she has people to help her raise the child.

"Although naeza sema the first two weeks ilikuwa crazy. Sahi nimezoea kila kitu iko poa niko na watu wananisaidia kulea.

"(Although I can say that the first two weeks were crazy. I'm used to it, everything is cool, I'm here and people are helping me raise the babies)," she said.

Despite not being ready for motherhood, Wambo expressed that she had no choice but to embrace it.

"I wasn't ready but sasa ningefanya nini? Mi singetoa. Nilihave tu kuitikia tu. Saa hii kwanza naonanga its the best thing nishazaa... Sina plans za kuzaa sahi mpaka nifike thirties," she said.

And now, she sees it as the best thing that has ever happened to her. However, she has no plans of having more children until she reaches her thirties.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
