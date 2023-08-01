The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nicholas Kioko launches studio after 2 years of street content

Lynet Okumu

Here is the main reason Nicholas Kioko has opened his own studio

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Nicholas Kioko, the popular content creator and YouTuber, has reason to celebrate as he finally realizes his dream of owning a studio after two years of creating content on the streets.

The momentous announcement was made alongside his girlfriend, Wambo Ashley, on his YouTube channel on August 1, leaving fans and fellow content creators thrilled.

Nicholas expressed his joy and excitement, sharing that he had always prayed for this opportunity, and now it has become a reality.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko and girlfriend Wambo Ashley Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on his journey, he revealed that he started content creation back in June 2021. For two years and one month, he worked tirelessly, creating content in various locations, often shooting with just a phone as his equipment.

"Guys and very happy and excited. I always prayed for this and it has happened. Incant believe this dream is coming to a reality.

"I've been busy for the last one month doing things up and down. I started content creation back in 2021 June. It's been two years one month," Kioko said.

During their content creation journey, Nicholas and Wambo faced numerous challenges. They often found themselves shooting on the streets or accepting invitations from hotels, which came at a high cost.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

With limited resources and equipment, the couple persevered and continued producing engaging content, building a strong following along the way.

The turning point came when Nicholas finally acquired a camera, significantly elevating the quality of their videos.

However, he did not stop there. After studying the content creation industry, Nicholas noticed a common challenge among creators - finding suitable locations for shooting.

This realization sparked an idea that led to the inception of the NK (Nicholas Kioko) studio.

"Tumekuwa tukifanya content maybe kwa barabara, msanii mwingine anatuita kwa hoteli. Sometimes tukiongea na hoteli wanatulipisha expensive. I used to shoot with a phone. Its been a year since nipate camera," he said.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko Pulse Live Kenya
Nicholas emphasized that the studio is not solely his; it belongs to the entire content creation community.

"The big announcement is we are moving form maeneo flani to NK (Nicholas Kioko) studio a lot more i coming. We will be doing the interviews in the studio indoor.

"I have studied the industry na nikanotice content creators tuko na challenges when it comes to getting a location for shooting. This is why i decided to open this studio where any content creator can come and conduct their interviews, akae chini to edit then atoke aende home," he said.

YouTuber Nicholas Kioko Pulse Live Kenya

Nicholas and Wambo are excited about the endless possibilities it presents. Indoor shoots and interviews will now take place in the studio, ensuring consistent and high-quality content for their audience.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
