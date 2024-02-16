The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Amos Robi

Kioko revealed that while raising twins has been a whirlwind of hectic yet very fulfilling

Content creator Nicholas Kioko and his family
Content creator Nicholas Kioko and his family

Content creator Nicholas Kioko recently opened up about the joys and trials of raising his twin sons, Roman and Rommy.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Kioko shared his candid experiences navigating the world of parenting with not one, but two energetic boys.

Kioko revealed that while raising twins has been a whirlwind of hectic yet fulfilling moments, it also comes with its own set of challenges.

One of the most striking aspects of their dynamic is the synchronicity in their actions – from napping to causing tantrums and falling ill, the twins seem to operate on the same wavelength.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hakuna time hata moja mmoja ashaikua msick peke yake, hata daktari alitwambia mmoja akiwa msick waleteni hosi wote. Mmoja akiwa msick leo we are sure within the next 24 hours mwingine ni mgonjwa," Kioko revealed, highlighting the remarkable bond between his sons.

Content creator Nicholas Kioko and his family
Content creator Nicholas Kioko and his family Content creator Nicholas Kioko and his family Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans question authenticity of Nicholas Kioko's wedding after probing invitation card

Despite their similarities, the twins also exhibit unique traits. While one is a good feeder, the other struggles with feeding.

Additionally, one has emerged as the more active sibling, often taking on the role of teacher as he guides his brother through various activities, such as using electronics around the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholas Kioko recently shared a heartwarming tribute to his sons as they celebrated their first birthday.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, "Happy first birthday to our mono mono boys! You guys brought joy in our lives. You’ve made us proud. @rom_twins Roman & Rommy, may you both grow up to be as close as you are today, with twice the love, joy and laughter.

"May your first birthday be filled with the joy that you bring into our lives. We love you cute boys and we will always work hard to give you the best life that we never had."

Content Creator Nicholas Kioko with his family
Content Creator Nicholas Kioko with his family Content Creator Nicholas Kioko with his family Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nicholas Kioko launches studio after 2 years of street content

ADVERTISEMENT

Kioko and his girlfriend Ashley Wambo welcomed their twin sons in February 2023.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Nicholas Kioko gets real about the unique challenges of raising twin sons

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Ezekiel Mutua demands removal of viral 'Yesu Ninyandue' Gospel song

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

Fred Machoka protests against NRG Radio's suggestive Valentine's Day post

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

12 Kenyan celebs who've managed to conceal their children's faces for years

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

Charles Ouda's mum pens last words to her son in emotional letter

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

I live according to my choices - Cebbie Koks on why she deleted hubby's photos

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

Sauti Sol's Sol Generation signs new talented artist

From a Kenyan refugee camp to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

From a Kenyan refugee camp to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

Ciru Muriuki pays emotional tribute to fiancé Charles Ouda

Ciru Muriuki pays emotional tribute to fiancé Charles Ouda

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie

Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

Trio Mio

Details of Trio Mio's Congolese-Italian father & his role in the rapper's success

Jowie Irungu

Jowie Irungu's Biography: Early life, security career & Monica Kimani murder