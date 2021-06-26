Nick Odhiambo announces birth of his son

The former Radio Maisha presenter announced the news via his Twitter page, overjoyed to be a father.

“Best gift ever....nice to meet you son.! My mini me.....I am Soo overjoyed…,” wrote Nick.

Nick Odhiambo welcomes a baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

Sad Loss of his Unborn baby

In January 2019, a grieving Odhiambo shared that he had unfortunately lost his unborn baby via his social media pages, expressing how he was yearning to have the baby.

“The countdown to your birthday cut short.... Sometimes life just throws you a curve ball !!!..but it is what it is..lil' J'lani R.I.P.. My son didn't make it to see this beautiful world ...” reads Nick Odhiambo’s post.

Nick Quits Radio Maisha

Just 3 days ago, Nick announced that he has parted ways with Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha after 4 years.

Nick Odhiambo joined Radio Maisha in May 2017, after parting ways with Classic 105, where he had worked for 10 years.

Odhiambo announced his exit from Radio Maisha at a time when he was hosting his last show.

In the update, Odhiambo said that he is going back to an English Radio station after 4 years on a Swahili station.

“Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha

!did I ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan

is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.