Former Milele FM Boss unveiled as Nick Odhiambo’s replacement at Radio Maisha

The former Milele FM Boss (Ngwalla) has been brought in as a replacement for Nick Odhiambo, who has exited the station after 4 years.

At Radio Maisha Nagwalla will be hosting a rebranded Rhumba show dubbed #RhumbaRepublik from 7pm to 10pm (Monday to Friday).

Nagwalla, who is regarded as 'Mfalme wa Rhumba', shared the good news of joining Radio Maisha via his social media pages.

Titi Nagwalla joins Radio Maisha, as Nick Odhiambo’s replacement Pulse Live Kenya

He is Back

“Who is your God? I know mine! Tuko mbele Pamoja!”

“Tuko huku… HASHTAG: RhumbaRepublik #RhumbaRepublik Niseme nisiseme!” shared Titi Nagwalla.

The Legendary Nagwalla kicked off his journey in the media industry back in 2004 at KBC, despite training as an engineer.

A few years later, he landed a job at Royal Media Services where he worked with Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta Governor), and the two would, later on, join Mediamax.

However, in September 2019, Nagwalla was among employees who were laid off by Mediamax following a redundancy notice effected on 30th September 2019. At that particular time, more than a 100 employees were sent home.

Titi Nagwalla joins Radio Maisha, as Nick Odhiambo’s replacement Pulse Live Kenya

He later opened a YouTube Channel to carry on with his passion for Music, with a plan to make a comeback to Radio but the Coronavirus disrupted his plan.

Nick Odhiambo Exit

On Tuesday, Nick Odhiambo announced that he was exiting Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha after 4 years.

In the update, Odhiambo said that he is going back to an English Radio station after 4 years on a Swahili station. The English radio station is said to be Hot96.

“Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha

!did I ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan

is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.

Also Read: Untold story behind fight between two Milele FM presenters Kaka Zema and Presenter Dee

Nick Odhiambo and DJ Darius. Nick Odhiambo quits Radio Maisha after 4 years Pulse Live Kenya

At Radio Maisha, Nick used to host a show called #ClubRhumba alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works.

Nick Odhiambo joins Radio Maisha

Nick Odhiambo joined Radio Maisha in May 2017, after parting ways with Classic 105, where he had worked for 10 years.

At Classic 105 he used to host a show dubbed #LarryNickandFriends

“10 years and 6months is a really long time. Today is our last #LarryNickandFriends show!!!!! @classic105,” Nick posted.