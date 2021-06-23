Legendary Radio Presenter Titi Nagwalla is making a comeback in the Media Industry, after landing a new job with Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha.
Former Milele FM Boss unveiled as Nick Odhiambo’s replacement at Radio Maisha
Nick Odhiambo is said to be headed to Hot96
The former Milele FM Boss (Ngwalla) has been brought in as a replacement for Nick Odhiambo, who has exited the station after 4 years.
At Radio Maisha Nagwalla will be hosting a rebranded Rhumba show dubbed #RhumbaRepublik from 7pm to 10pm (Monday to Friday).
Nagwalla, who is regarded as 'Mfalme wa Rhumba', shared the good news of joining Radio Maisha via his social media pages.
He is Back
“Who is your God? I know mine! Tuko mbele Pamoja!”
“Tuko huku… HASHTAG: RhumbaRepublik #RhumbaRepublik Niseme nisiseme!” shared Titi Nagwalla.
The Legendary Nagwalla kicked off his journey in the media industry back in 2004 at KBC, despite training as an engineer.
A few years later, he landed a job at Royal Media Services where he worked with Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta Governor), and the two would, later on, join Mediamax.
However, in September 2019, Nagwalla was among employees who were laid off by Mediamax following a redundancy notice effected on 30th September 2019. At that particular time, more than a 100 employees were sent home.
He later opened a YouTube Channel to carry on with his passion for Music, with a plan to make a comeback to Radio but the Coronavirus disrupted his plan.
Nick Odhiambo Exit
On Tuesday, Nick Odhiambo announced that he was exiting Standard Group owned station Radio Maisha after 4 years.
In the update, Odhiambo said that he is going back to an English Radio station after 4 years on a Swahili station. The English radio station is said to be Hot96.
“Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha
!did I ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan
is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.
At Radio Maisha, Nick used to host a show called #ClubRhumba alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works.
Nick Odhiambo joins Radio Maisha
Nick Odhiambo joined Radio Maisha in May 2017, after parting ways with Classic 105, where he had worked for 10 years.
At Classic 105 he used to host a show dubbed #LarryNickandFriends
“10 years and 6months is a really long time. Today is our last #LarryNickandFriends show!!!!! @classic105,” Nick posted.
Well, Nick who is known for his flamboyant and luxurious lifestyle is never afraid of unleashing the Luopean in him. He is known for his love of German machines. He has been seen severally cruising in expensive motor vehicles - further proof that indeed hard work pays.
