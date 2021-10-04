RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari in an invite only wedding (Video/Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congrats to the newly weds- The wedding come days after Njoro Proposed

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher

Actor Joe Kinyua popularly known as Njoro wa Uba is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his fiancée Wangari Thatcher over the weekend.

Recommended articles

The two love birds officiated their union in an exquisite white wedding that was graced by close friends and family.

Taking to social media one of their close friends, Martin Githinji aka Daddie Marto, congratulated the two (Joe and Wanagri) for taking their relationship to the next level.

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Pulse Live Kenya

“From ‘Ma Boy’ to ‘Maaa men’ Congratulations @kinyuajoe on your day. @wangarithatcher is a lucky one, heck, y’all are both lucky to have found each other! 🤗🤗” wrote Daddie Marto.

The Private wedding come days after Njoro proposed to Wanagri and it was a big Yes.

“Indeed love is a beautiful thing. @wangarithatcher you literally swept me off my feet.

#letsdothis wrote Njoro after the proposal.

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Wangari put up his photo with her Bae saying; “My Sponsor. ❤️😍

Home is where you are @kinyuajoe”.

Media Personality and actress Kui Kabala who features in Njoro Wa Uba as Cess also sent a congratulatory message to Njoro and his wife.

“Congratulations @kinyuajoe (We've NEVER seen you smile this hard 😁😁) and @wangarithatcher ....may God bless your union ❤️❤️❤️❤️” shared Kui Kabala.

www.instagram.com

Congratulatory messages

ciiru__mwangi “Aaaw...Congratulations to Njoro wa uba💯 ...ata sijaskia vibaya 🌚”

w.h.i.s.k.e.y_lullaby “Eyyysshh.....that smile.....it is so evident he is happy👏👏”

nicholas_muiruri “This is lovely. Congratulations. 👏”

eddypeterg “Oh wow. This was real not a film. Congratulations bro @kinyuajoe blessings”

ciiru_nancie “Congratulations njoro 😍😍😍”

www.instagram.com

j_kananu35 “My favourite local actor🔥🔥congrats!!!”

canaankip “Who doesn't love this guy even when they haven't met him? Congratulations Njoro wa Uba”

cwainainanganga “Congratulations @kinyuajoe @wangarithatcher 🔥🔥🔥 Blessings 🎊🎊🎊🙏”

nancie_naholi “congratulations njoroo 👏👏”

jessmwendeCongratulations Njoro wa uber🔥🔥”

kayune_nicey “Aki vile madem huku nje wanapenda huyu njoro wa uba, wao kwisha😂😂😂😂 congrats to the newly weds”

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Zari’s daughter Tiffah in tears, demands to be taken to Tanzania to see grandma

Zari’s daughter Tiffah in tears, demands to be taken to Tanzania to see grandma

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi

Butita recalls life-changing phone call and secrecy involved in working for Netflix

Comedian Eddie Butita finally confirms relationship with Mammito (Video)

Tour inside Mungai Eve's new house in Kileleshwa [Video]

Mungai Eve