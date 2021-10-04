Actor Joe Kinyua popularly known as Njoro wa Uba is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his fiancée Wangari Thatcher over the weekend.
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari in an invite only wedding (Video/Photo)
Congrats to the newly weds- The wedding come days after Njoro Proposed
The two love birds officiated their union in an exquisite white wedding that was graced by close friends and family.
Taking to social media one of their close friends, Martin Githinji aka Daddie Marto, congratulated the two (Joe and Wanagri) for taking their relationship to the next level.
“From ‘Ma Boy’ to ‘Maaa men’ Congratulations @kinyuajoe on your day. @wangarithatcher is a lucky one, heck, y’all are both lucky to have found each other! 🤗🤗” wrote Daddie Marto.
The Private wedding come days after Njoro proposed to Wanagri and it was a big Yes.
“Indeed love is a beautiful thing. @wangarithatcher you literally swept me off my feet.
#letsdothis” wrote Njoro after the proposal.
On the other hand, Wangari put up his photo with her Bae saying; “My Sponsor. ❤️😍
Home is where you are @kinyuajoe”.
Media Personality and actress Kui Kabala who features in Njoro Wa Uba as Cess also sent a congratulatory message to Njoro and his wife.
“Congratulations @kinyuajoe (We've NEVER seen you smile this hard 😁😁) and @wangarithatcher ....may God bless your union ❤️❤️❤️❤️” shared Kui Kabala.
Congratulatory messages
ciiru__mwangi “Aaaw...Congratulations to Njoro wa uba💯 ...ata sijaskia vibaya 🌚”
w.h.i.s.k.e.y_lullaby “Eyyysshh.....that smile.....it is so evident he is happy👏👏”
nicholas_muiruri “This is lovely. Congratulations. 👏”
eddypeterg “Oh wow. This was real not a film. Congratulations bro @kinyuajoe blessings”
ciiru_nancie “Congratulations njoro 😍😍😍”
j_kananu35 “My favourite local actor🔥🔥congrats!!!”
canaankip “Who doesn't love this guy even when they haven't met him? Congratulations Njoro wa Uba”
cwainainanganga “Congratulations @kinyuajoe @wangarithatcher 🔥🔥🔥 Blessings 🎊🎊🎊🙏”
nancie_naholi “congratulations njoroo 👏👏”
jessmwende “Congratulations Njoro wa uber🔥🔥”
kayune_nicey “Aki vile madem huku nje wanapenda huyu njoro wa uba, wao kwisha😂😂😂😂 congrats to the newly weds”
