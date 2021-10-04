Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari in an invite only wedding (Video/Photo)

The two love birds officiated their union in an exquisite white wedding that was graced by close friends and family.

Taking to social media one of their close friends, Martin Githinji aka Daddie Marto, congratulated the two (Joe and Wanagri) for taking their relationship to the next level.

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Pulse Live Kenya

“From ‘Ma Boy’ to ‘Maaa men’ Congratulations @kinyuajoe on your day. @wangarithatcher is a lucky one, heck, y’all are both lucky to have found each other! 🤗🤗” wrote Daddie Marto.

The Private wedding come days after Njoro proposed to Wanagri and it was a big Yes.

“Indeed love is a beautiful thing. @wangarithatcher you literally swept me off my feet.

#letsdothis” wrote Njoro after the proposal.

On the other hand, Wangari put up his photo with her Bae saying; “My Sponsor. ❤️😍

Home is where you are @kinyuajoe”.

Media Personality and actress Kui Kabala who features in Njoro Wa Uba as Cess also sent a congratulatory message to Njoro and his wife.

“Congratulations @kinyuajoe (We've NEVER seen you smile this hard 😁😁) and @wangarithatcher ....may God bless your union ❤️❤️❤️❤️” shared Kui Kabala.

ciiru__mwangi “Aaaw...Congratulations to Njoro wa uba💯 ...ata sijaskia vibaya 🌚”

w.h.i.s.k.e.y_lullaby “Eyyysshh.....that smile.....it is so evident he is happy👏👏”

eddypeterg “Oh wow. This was real not a film. Congratulations bro @kinyuajoe blessings”

j_kananu35 “My favourite local actor🔥🔥congrats!!!”

canaankip “Who doesn't love this guy even when they haven't met him? Congratulations Njoro wa Uba”

jessmwende “Congratulations Njoro wa uber🔥🔥”