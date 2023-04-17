The sports category has moved to a new website.


Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Denis Mwangi

Njugush speaks about how he bought and lost his customised wedding ring that had his wife's name engraved on it

Njugush and his wife during the baby shower


Comedian and content creator Njugush revealed that he lost his customised wedding ring.

Njugush was speaking over the weekend during an interview at the launch of Hello Mr Right show in Nairobi, where he said that he lost his piece of jewellery during a shoot.

The comedian explained that he often removes the ring when on set and on this particular day, it got lost.

Kenyan celebrity couple Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda 'Wakavinye'

Njugush also recalled how he was paid Sh2,800 by a client who wanted his product mentioned in one of his viral skits when he was just starting out.

The content creator, whose rate card has significantly increased over the years, said that he would use the money to replace his ring.

He said that the money is not enough to purchase anything significant save for a few items.

For Sh 2,800 today, that can get you some ice cream…or by a ring, in fact, I lost mine. When I am acting I remove it,” he said, disclosing that his wedding ring cost Sh2,500 and had his wife’s name Celestine Ndinda engraved on it.

This means the total ring budget could have been Sh5,000 for two rings. The couple who got married in 2012 have two children.

The two love birds are currently preparing for the launch of the fourth instalment of their stand-up comedy special, Through Thick and Thin 4.

Comedian Njugush with wife Celestine Ndinda Kimani and their son Tugi during the filming of Through Thick & Thin Season 3


Some of the confirmed venues include Swindon UK on May 6 and KICC, Nairobi on May 27.

During the last special, his wife Ndinda stole the show when she performed while expectant, something many Kenyans were not expecting.

Though the couple said that it was a pure coincidence that the show was set up during her pregnancy, many of their fans thought that the performance was a creative way to announce that they had a bun in the oven.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
