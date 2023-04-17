Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Njugush was speaking over the weekend during an interview at the launch of Hello Mr Right show in Nairobi, where he said that he lost his piece of jewellery during a shoot.

The comedian explained that he often removes the ring when on set and on this particular day, it got lost.

Njugush also recalled how he was paid Sh2,800 by a client who wanted his product mentioned in one of his viral skits when he was just starting out.

The content creator, whose rate card has significantly increased over the years, said that he would use the money to replace his ring.

He said that the money is not enough to purchase anything significant save for a few items.

“For Sh 2,800 today, that can get you some ice cream…or by a ring, in fact, I lost mine. When I am acting I remove it,” he said, disclosing that his wedding ring cost Sh2,500 and had his wife’s name Celestine Ndinda engraved on it.

This means the total ring budget could have been Sh5,000 for two rings. The couple who got married in 2012 have two children.

The two love birds are currently preparing for the launch of the fourth instalment of their stand-up comedy special, Through Thick and Thin 4.

Some of the confirmed venues include Swindon UK on May 6 and KICC, Nairobi on May 27.

During the last special, his wife Ndinda stole the show when she performed while expectant, something many Kenyans were not expecting.

