Comedian Njugush’s wife Celestine Ndinda has been on a weight loss journey for the past few months and truly we can say that the result are visible.

On Tuesday, the mother of one took to social media to share a photo, capturing her tremendous weight loss journey, prompting netizens to react, with lovely comments.

The photos in question shows Mama Tugi rocking a read-body hugging dress, aiding her to flaunt all her curves that have been earned through hard-work in the gym.

“Alafu sasa😉???? Manze thanks to @freddy_kaloki and @nutritionbynthenya yaaani naskia nikama nimepewa mwili mpya tayari🤣🤣🤣

Anywhooo, you can get this exact dress from @asili_creatives all sizes available.” Shared Celestine Ndinda.

Comedian Njugush also joined the conversation, lauding his wife for a job well done in getting her body in shape. The two have been documenting their workout routines via photos and short videos shared on Instagram.

Njugush's reaction

“Well done Wa Tugi @celestinendinda ..like you've literally worked on yourself!!!! Well done!!!!!IM SO PROUD OF YOU.!!!! We keep moving it surely didn't take a day but finally you are here.. Will always love you in both sizes...

@freddy_kaloki x @nutritionbynthenya good job guys” shared Timothy Kimani aka Njugush.

Reactions from Netizens

millywajesus “Kuwezaaa 😍”

wabosha_maxine “Cele we are sorrryyyyyyy😍😍😍”

theemwalimurachel “A BABE! Eishhhh 💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

shixkapienga “Weeeeeh 😍😍😍”

abelmutua “😍😍😍😍😍😍 Ngongosssss!!!!! Come hivi kejani unisaidie kuweka curtains”

sammie_kioko “@blessednjugush will never be the same again😂😂😂😂”

kabiwajesus “Pole sana hatuna ubaya”

tukuura_cibora “Wa Kimani 😍😍😍❤️🙌”

misskihoro “😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

judynyawira “You're so beautiful Mama Tugi 😍”

rowziewambuirowzie ‘You look amazing Cele 🙌😍😘”

carolinacarlz “Wow... Naona ukiendelea hivi Tugi hatapata brother/ sister karibuni 😂”

phil_director “Alafu Siste I am so proud of you yaani🙌🙌🙌🙌”

bienaimesol “Njugush aongeze mahari please”

itness.bystephanie “Kwisha sisi. Hatutapumua sasa. You look lovely. 😍😍😍”

lydiahlyeen8 “Ushaanza kutumia mwili wako mpya. Sisi tunangoja yetu bado iko paradiso😂😂😂. Looking good cele❤️”

izzie__o “A gal sweats in the gym... A gal slays on the gram. A gal is Cele ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”