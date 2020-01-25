Comedian Njugush and Wakavinye open up on their relationship and why they never fight about money

Celebrated Kenyan Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush has opened up his relationship with his wife Celestine Ndinda aka Wakavinye.

Speaking on the Wicked Edition, Njugush said that them being friends since college has helped them navigate through certain issues i their marriage as well as help them make decisions when it comes to finances. He revealed that they don’t fight about money.

Njugush disclosed that when he was in school, Wakavinye was his ‘sponsor’, catering for his food and airtime since his pocket money would get depleted by the 5th of every month.

“When it comes to money, I’m so lucky to have broken that ice, cz most of the time when you work together or differently mnaandikiananga nani anapaswa kununua kiti ama kuleta chakula ya kuku. But in this case how it all started, yeye ndio alikua sponso, yeye ndio alikua ananisort akiwa first year. Somehiow mimi sikuwa na kakitu because in college kuna ile pesa nilikua napatiwa na ikipita hapo siezi zidisha, so siezi itisha doo” said Njugush

He went on to add that, when they started making money, it wasn’t hard to manage their finances since they were open with each others income and that his wife was the one operating his ATM.

“When I started making few coins yeye hakua anamake as much, however it was not hard for me, actually yeye ndio alikua incharge of my ATM, yeye ndio alikua anaoperate doo from hiyo time” he added

They revealed that they combined the income they both earn and create a budget from that so that none of them has a bigger burden than the other.

Wakavinye revealed that they did not have a dream of getting married but that came later on because when they started they were just friends.

The couple also disclosed that their marriage has not been perfect and that either of them has previously asked for a break but they have never left each other's side.

“when you are married and umetulia, and you know a hundred percent ni huyu nikona yeye nataka kupata mtoi nayeye na umeoa theres no going back. If you truly love that person, you have differences even major ones but at the end of the day you’ll have a way to work around them" concluded Njugush.