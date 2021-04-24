It seems like this weekend holds quite the birthday celebrations.
Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga celebrates daughter as she turns a year older
Mungu akuzidishie- Omanga
Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga, took to social media to wish her daughter, Maya a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday my dear daughter Maya. Mungu akuzidishie 🙏.#MamaMiradi
Maya's birthday wishes
Lutendojonathan : “Happy birthday to her 🎂🎂🎂more grace to her 🙏”
Keruboyaro : “Kanafanana neema wa Zora. Hbd”
Kemuntoeric: “Happy Birthday Maya... That cheerful gal I know. ❤️
Ongeri_juniour: “Hbd”
Brenda.kesh.9: “Happy birthday 🎉🎉 girl”
Caro_k254: “Lovely gal mheshimiwa. Happy born day baby”
Kerubooruth: “Happy birthday to her❤️”
Miracletelewa: “Beautiful daughter😍”
