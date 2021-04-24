RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga celebrates daughter as she turns a year older

Mungu akuzidishie- Omanga

Milicent Omanga and daughter Maya
It seems like this weekend holds quite the birthday celebrations.

Nominated Senator Milicent Omanga, took to social media to wish her daughter, Maya a happy birthday.

Happy birthday my dear daughter Maya. Mungu akuzidishie 🙏.#MamaMiradi

Maya's birthday wishes

Lutendojonathan : “Happy birthday to her 🎂🎂🎂more grace to her 🙏”

Keruboyaro : “Kanafanana neema wa Zora. Hbd”

Kemuntoeric: “Happy Birthday Maya... That cheerful gal I know. ❤️

Ongeri_juniour: “Hbd”

Brenda.kesh.9: “Happy birthday 🎉🎉 girl”

Caro_k254: “Lovely gal mheshimiwa. Happy born day baby”

Kerubooruth: “Happy birthday to her❤️”

Miracletelewa: “Beautiful daughter😍”

